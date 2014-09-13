Ulissi to return to racing in Trittico Lombardo

Image 1 of 3 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his first win of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Diego Ulissi didn't contest the finish after hurting himself in an earlier crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Davide Cassani and Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian Diego Ulissi is set to return to competition following almost three months away due to a doping test during the Giro d'Italia that came back with elevated levels of salbutamol.

Lampre-Merida announced today that, after having carefully reviewed documents from Ulissi's attorney, and considering the rules of the Movement for a Credible Cycling (MPCC), they will allow him to resume competing, "while waiting for further evidence, currently still late, from the UCI and WADA".

Ulissi is scheduled to compete in the Coppa Bernocchi on September 16, the Coppa Agostoni on the 17th and the Tre Valli Varesine on September 18.

Ulissi, a double stage winner in the Giro d'Italia, was informed in June that a control taken on stage 11 of the race was found to contain 1,900 ng/ml of the drug in his system, significantly higher than the 1,000 ng/ml allowed by the UCI.

His team had declared the use of an asthma inhaler by Ulissi to the anti-doping authorities, and Ulissi insisted he had only taken the recommended dose during the race.