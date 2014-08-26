UCI set to decide on Ulissi hearing

Image 1 of 3 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his first win of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The UCI is set to decide on whether or not to begin disciplinary hearings into Diego Ulissi’s (Lampre-Merida) positive Salbutamol case in the next two weeks, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian’s positive test was announced by his team over two months ago, on July 25.

Ulissi tested positive for elevated levels of the asthma medication Salbutamol after stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia. The amounts discovered in the test were almost double the allowance the WADA code allows. Ulissi was immediately suspended by his team and has not raced since.

The Italian was given a therapeutic use exemption to take two puffs of an inhaler for a bronchial spasm that he was suffering from, but he has strenuously denied taking high amounts of the medication. In the aftermath of the announcement, Ulissi offered to undergo a “controlled excretion test” in an attempt to recreate the stresses his body endured during the stage. It is unclear whether this has occurred.

If Ulissi is found guilty he could face a ban of at least a year.