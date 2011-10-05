UCI publishes list of 2012 WorldTour applicants

UCI President Pat McQuaid was at the presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI has published the list of teams applying for WorldTour licences in 2012, with GreenEdge, Lotto-Ridley, Omega Pharma-Quick Step and 1T4I (currently Skil-Shimano) all among those vying for entry to cycling’s top flight.

The communiqué named 18 teams as having applied for the 18 WorldTour places on offer in 2012, but Garmin-Cervélo are not on the list. Cyclingnews understands that this was due to a problem with their paperwork, but that the team will be applying for an extension to its license.

Current ProTeam Movistar and Pro Continental squad Geox-TMC are also not listed as having yet applied for licences for 2012.

Teams were requested to submit a registration file to the UCI before October 1, including details of their budget and sponsorship contracts, as well as the contracts of at least ten riders signed by both parties. New teams were asked to submit a description of their structure as well as a copy of the deed of incorporation of the paying agent.

French teams FDJ and Europcar have both applied for licences after missing out on WorldTour status in 2011, but Cofidis have opted to remain as a Pro Continental outfit next season. Eric Boyer’s team was unsuccessful in its application to be part of the top flight last year.

The team formed by the merger of RadioShack and Leopard Trek is in possession of a WorldTour licence for 2012 and is named as RadioShack-Nissan.

The breakdown

Ten squads are listed as already being in possession of a WorldTour licence for 2012, and they will be confirmed as WorldTour teams on November 1 provided that they “rank among the top 15 teams from the sporting point of view” and that “no irregularities are brought to notice.”

Those teams are AG2R-La Mondiale, Astana, BMC, Euskaltel-Euskadi, Lampre-ISD, Liquigas-Cannondale, Rabobank, RadioShack-Nissan, Sky and Vacansoleil-DCM.

AG2R-La Mondiale have sent a strong contingent to this week’s Tour of Beijing in order to earn the points needed to make the top 15 of the 2011 WorldTour rankings. The French squad currently lie in 18th place, while Vacansoleil-DCM are also outside the top 15.

Eight teams are named as having applied for or requested the renewal of an existing WorldTour licence, although it remains to be seen if Movistar, Garmin-Cervélo and Geox-TMC will be added to the list.

Saxo Bank-Sungard and Katusha have asked to renew their licences, while FDJ, Project 1T4I (Skil-Shimano) and Europcar are seeking promotion to the top flight.

As expected, new Australian team GreenEdge has applied for WorldTour status, as have Lotto-Ridley and Omega Pharma-Quick Step.

14 teams have requested Pro Continental licences for 2012, including Cofidis, Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli, Saur-Sojasun, Spidertech Powered by C10 and Unitedhealthcare.

UCI ProTeams (1st Division) in possession of a UCI WorldTour licence for 2012:

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

BMC Racing Team

Euskaltel - Euskadi

Lampre - ISD

Liquigas - Cannondale

Rabobank

Radioshack - Nissan

Sky Procycling

Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro Cycling Team



Teams applying for a UCI WorldTour licence or requesting the renewal of a UCI WorldTour licence (1st Division)

FDJ

Greenedge Cycling Team

Katusha Team

Lotto Cycling Project

Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Project 1T4I

Saxo Bank Sungard

Team Europcar



UCI Professional Continental Teams (2nd Division)

Accent Jobs

Androni Giocattoli

Bretagne - Schuller

Caja Rural

Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Colnago - CSF Inox

Farnese Vini

Landbouwkrediet

Saur - Sojasun

Spidertech Powered By C10

Team Netapp

Team Type 1 - Sanofi

Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team