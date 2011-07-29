Pro Continental licence not yet in sight for Rasmussen's team

Michael Blaudzun, Christina Hembo and Michael Rasmussen (Image credit: Team Christina Watches)

Michael Rasmussen and Christina Watches-Onfone are still searching for sponsorship money to enable them to move up to Professional Continental status in the coming year. The Danish team currently has a Professional licence, but hope to move up in order to become eligible for a wild-card invitation to next year's Giro d'Italia, which starts in Denmark.

“We must send a lot of forms within the next two weeks to even get permission to move up as a Pro Continental Team,” Rasmussen told sporten.dk. “But before we can send them, we must be sure that we have some sponsors who stand behind us in an economic category that corresponds to the team's status. There is no need to send forms off knowing that we do not have money in the bank.”

The team will ride in the Tour of Denmark, starting next week, and hopes to do well enough there to attract the missing sponsors.

“It can really happen from one day to the next, that someone comes up with ten million Krone for me. But finding the person or business is not easy, and it's probably not something that just happens over night.”

Rasmussen is working hard towards his goal of riding in the Giro next year. “But it is something that is being worked on in the wings. If there were 30 hours available per day, so I'd probably work a little more.”