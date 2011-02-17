UCI considers revoking Vacansoleil-DCM's ProTeam license

The 2011 Vacansoleil team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) is considering whether to maintain or revoke the ProTeam license of Vacansoleil-DCM, according to Biciciclismo on Thursday.

The UCI's Licensing Commission has scheduled a meeting to consider the future of the team's status after the latest incident involving its star Ricardo Riccò, who is in serious condition in a hospital after an alleged blood transfusion.

2010 Vuelta a Espana runner-up Ezequiel Mosquera, who had signed a two-year contract with the team starting in 2011, tested positive for a banned substance, hydroxyethyl starch, last fall at the Spanish Grand Tour. Mosquera's case is still pending, and the Spaniard is free to ride, but his team has not yet selected him for any races.

The points earned by Ricco were among those used by Vacansoleil-DCM to calculate which teams earned ProTeam status for the 2011 season.

Should Vacansoleil-DCM lose its ProTour license, it could remain as a Professional Continental team. However, the change in status could be a considerable blow to Vacansoleil as only ProTeams are guaranteed entry into the Grand Tours and the UCI World Tour races. The Dutch team raced the 2010 season as a Professional Continental squad and was unable to garner an entry to any of the three Grand Tours.