'The Loch Ness Monster of cycling' – New details of the One Cycling project revealed by Belgian press

Het Laatste Nieuws reveals men's teams expected to receive €1 million a season, women's teams €500,000, with four new races

The pack ride during the cycling Amstel Gold Race 2025 in Elsloo on April 20, 2025. (Photo by Vincent Jannink / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT
The One Cycling project is back in the news with Het Laatste Nieuws revealing some new details, and a source telling the Flemish newspaper that an announcement could be made before this year's Tour de France

Similar announcements have been expected for the last 18 months, but without anything yet materialising, with HLN describing One Cycling as "The Loch Ness Monster of cycling."

