UCI awards 2015 MTB marathon Worlds to Italy
Val Gardena named as host city
The UCI Management Committee awarded the 2015 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships to Italy after meeting yesterday and today on the occasion of the UCI Road World Championships 2012 in Limburg, the Netherlands. Val Gardena, Italy will host the 2015 edition of marathon Worlds.
Italy last hosted marathon Worlds in 2011 in Montello and the cross country Worlds in 2008 in Val di Sole.
The announcement comes just a few weeks before the 2012 Marathon World Championships in Ornans, France on October 7. Kirchberg, Austria will host in 2013 and Pietermartizburg, South Africa will host in 2014.
