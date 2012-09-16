South Africa names marathon mountain bike Worlds team
Seven racers heading to Ornans, France
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Cycling South Africa's Mountain Bike Commission announced the riders who will represent South Africa at the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships, taking place in Ornans, France on October 7.
The following riders have been selected according to the 2012 CSA-MTB Selection Criteria.
South African team for the 2012 UCI Marathon Mountain Bike World Championships
Men
Nico Bell
Kevin Evans
David George
Max Knox
Women
Teresa Ralph
Samantha Sanders
Yolande Speedy
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy