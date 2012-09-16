Trending

South Africa names marathon mountain bike Worlds team

Seven racers heading to Ornans, France

Max Knox takes the win in Wellington

(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Yolande Speedy (Epicsports/GT/USN) celebrated a victory by the narrowest of margins to defend the elite women’s cross country title in South Africa

(Image credit: Johan Orton)
Stage winner Kevin Evans afterward

(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Former multiple national champion on the road, David George is gunning for his first ever national mountain bike title on Saturday.

(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Cycling South Africa's Mountain Bike Commission announced the riders who will represent South Africa at the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships, taking place in Ornans, France on October 7.

The following riders have been selected according to the 2012 CSA-MTB Selection Criteria.

South African team for the 2012 UCI Marathon Mountain Bike World Championships

Men
Nico Bell
Kevin Evans
David George
Max Knox

Women
Teresa Ralph
Samantha Sanders
Yolande Speedy