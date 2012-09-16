Trending

Wells and Mata win 2012 US Marathon MTB titles

Elite and amateur champions crowned in Bend

Todd Wells (United States) would finish as the top American on the day

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Monique Mata (Sho-Air) crosses the finish line in third place on the day.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

USA Cycling crowned 15 national champions on Saturday at Wanoga Sno Park in Bend, Oregon, at the 2012 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships. An overnight rainstorm was not enough to tamp down the dust on the course.

Three-time Olympian Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) added another Stars-and Stripes jersey to his closet after winning the elite men's race ahead of Carl Decker (Giant Factory) and the 2011 national champion, Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant). Wells, who also won this year's short track national title, completed the 54-mile course in 3:36:52, only 35 seconds faster than Decker and one minute faster than Craig.

Wells and Craig worked together in the early stages of the elite men's race, opening a large gap on the field. With about five miles remaining in the race, Wells dropped Craig and accelerated to the finish line. Decker drilled it late in the race and passed Craig into second place with about 1.5 miles remaining in the race.

Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air) repeated as the elite women's national champion as she finished 9:13 ahead of the runner-up in the 2011 race Kelli Emmett (Giant Mountain Bike Team) and Sarah "Sari" Anderson (Honey Stinger-Trek). Mata earned the top step of the podium after she finished the race in 4:09:35. Emmett was 11 minutes ahead of third-place rider Anderson.

Bradford Perley (Cannondale) won the senior men's 19-29 race by just over three minutes. Perley finished the course in 4:03:36 while his closest competitor, Ryan Chandler, finished in 4:06:49. Billy Damon (Folsom Bike-Mercedes Benz) won the master men's 30-34 race with a time of 4:04:20 while Kyle Dixon (Velo Reno p/b Tamarack Junction) earned the Stars-and-Stripes jersey after winning the masters men 35-39 race. Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete-Specialized) won the masters men's 40-44 contest after riding 54 miles in 4:08:29. Brian Taylor (Team Ascent Idaho) earned the gold medal after winning the masters men's 45-49 contest. Local cycling legend, Paul Thomasberg, won the masters men's 50-59 contest by only two minutes over Jeffery Otto. Randy Beckner (Montana Velo) won the masters men's 60-69 race by 20 minutes.

In the men's singlespeed race, Cary Smith (Team CF) took the top prize after finishing in 4:03:44. Cody Peterson rode away with the silver medal after completing the course in 4:06:53. Jamie Busch rode away with the women's singlespeed race, winning by nearly 23 minutes.

In the women's age-group championship races, Kimberly Fong (Cycles Fanatic Factory Racing) won the senior women's race by nearly an hour. Fong's time of 5:21:29 was 54:26 faster than second-place Kyla McDermott's (Bikebarnracing.com) mark of 6:15:55. Rachel Hadley won the masters women's 30-39 contest by 11 minutes. Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete-Specialized) rode away with the masters women's 40-49 race after completing her race in 4:57:48. Ellen Guthrie (Revolution Cafe Rio) posted the largest margin of the day. Guthrie won the masters women's 50-and-up race with a time of 5:37:01. Her closest competitor, Fredde Foster completed the race in 7:11:16.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)3:36:52
2Carl Decker (Giant Factory)0:00:35
3Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant Offroad Team)0:01:00
4Barry Wicks (Kona)0:05:05
5Alexander Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:07:30
6Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)0:10:51
7Stephen Ettinger (Wenatchee Valley Velo)0:13:31
8Dana Weber0:18:40
9Evan Plews0:19:18
10Peter Ostroski (Wild Things/rocky Mountain)0:21:29
11Brett Nichols
12Kalan Beisel (Mtb Pro Team: Orbea-Tuff Shed)
13Sean Babcock
14Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro Xc)
15Brennan Wodtli
16Clinton Claassen
17Anthony Canevari (Sho-Air/specialized)
18Sloane Anderson (Proair/hfa)
19Brent Pontius (Roosters/bikers Edge-Ut)
20Chris Peariso (Adventure 212)
21Patrick Means (Team S&m)
22Kevin Bradford-Parish
23Nathan Brown
24Sam Young
25Nathaniel English (Uci Ct: Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
26Alex Wild
27Christopher Parrish (Uci Ct: Team Optum P/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Nitish Nag (Nrl Racing Development Team)
29Sean White (Family Cycling Center)
30Alex Boone (Helens Racing)
DNFColin Cares
DNFJeffery Frost (Absolute Bikes Team)
DNFJeremy Horgan-Kobelski
DNFIan Mullins (Team Stanley)
DNFJason Sager
DNFBenjamin Bostrom

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Mata (Sho-Air)4:09:35
2Kelli Emmett (Giant Mountain Bike Team)0:09:13
3Sarah Anderson0:20:34
4Serena Gordon0:25:41
5Kelly Boniface (Moots)0:39:47
6Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:40:38
7Jari Kirkland0:44:19
8Jessica Cerra (Focus Bicycles Usa)0:50:44
9Mary Ann Ozier0:53:28
10Tonya Bray (Mtbchick.Com)1:09:07
11Anna Dvorak (Bear Valley Bikes)
12Tammy Sadle (Mtb Pro Team: Honey Stinger/bontrager Off Road)
DNFBethann Orton
DNFEvelyn Dong
DNFEmily Kipp (Mt Alpha Cycling)

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cary Smith (Team Cf)
2Cody Peterson
3Aj Linnell
4Ryan Voss
5Joshua Krattiger (Joyride Cycles-Id)
6Jason Betz ((w)reck.Less Racing Team/(w)reck.Less Racing)
7Ron Shevock (Independent Fabrication Racing)
8Rob Lockey (Optimize Endurance Services/bikesource/optimize Endurance Services)
9William Jacobus (Us Military Cycling Team Fueled By Frs)
DNFAlex Phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling)

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jamie Busch
2Rebecca (becky) Bjork
3Alice Drobna (Webcyclery.Com/webcyclery Racing)
4Michele Bliss (Team Kappius)
DNFHeidi Volpe

Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bradford Perley (Champion System/cannondale)
2Ryan Chandler
3Joel Titius
4Austin Line
5Joseph Petrowski (Primal - 1st Bank)
6Keith Wong (Nrl Racing Development Team)
7Kirk Turner (Bikeman.Com)
8Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
9Connor McCutcheon
10Benjamin Ragains (Team Indoor Power)
11Nathan Helming
12Jeffrey Stern (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
13Jordan Anderson (Owens Healthcare)
14Joseph Williams
15Patrick Barrett (Pirate Race Productions)
16Jacob Brewer (Herring Gas Cycling)
17Sean Duckett
18Billy Bergen (Bikebarnracing.Com)
DNFSean Lewis

Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Billy Damon (Folsom Bike/mercedes Benz)
2John Merrill
3Casey Hill
4Dustin Gillingham
5Matt McCourtney (Whole Athlete-Specialized/whole Athlete)
6Aaron Hagge
7Barry Croker (Cycleton)
8Andrio Abero
9Justin Berndt (Pabst/ Mafia Racing)
10Derek Eysenbach
11Brian Gerow
12Kaehl Dale (Look! Save A Life/gs Casella)
DNFAndrew Vaughn
DNFTyson Lashbrook (Pabst/ Mafia Racing)
DNFRyan McGlone
DNFAdam Jensen (Team Hammer Nutrition)
DNFBrett Butler

Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kyle Dixon (Velo Reno P/b Tamarack Junction)
2Ty Kady
3Scott Leonard
4Trent Ford (Blackstar Racing)
5Stuart Gonzalez
6Shawn Rader
7Tyler Miller
8Alex Smith (Team Clover)
9Brian Butler
10Andy Olsson
11Kent McNeill (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
12Thomas Grant (Boise Cycling Club)
13Jason Kettrick (Audi/kryki Sports)
14Corey Scobie (Watch4net/Powered by JAKROO)
15Willem Vanderwerff
16Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
17Marco Arocha (Rnr/b4b)
18Nathan Brown
19Jon McGee (Blackstar Racing)
20Grant Cutler (Metromint Cycling)
21Jorma Mueller
22Chad Willems
23John Trefethen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
24Derek Delpero (Bicycle Sport Shop Mountain Bike Team)
25Adrian Tamblin (Red Peloton)
DNFDerek Oldfield
DNFChristian Martin
DNFBrian Cavanagh (George's/BODE)

Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete-Specialized/whole Athlete)
2Rob McGee (Blackstar Racing)
3Stosh Bankston (Bicycle Emporium)
4Shawn Hadley
5Edward Micek (Bendbroadband/webcyclery/bendbroadband/webcyclery Racing)
6Adnan Kadir (St Louis Cycling Club)
7Ricky Willis
8Jon Hyatt (Team Bicycles Plus/sierra Nevada/team Bicycles Plus)
9Carl Sanders
10Jesse Luckett
11Todd Meier (Red Lantern Racing-Idaho)
12Sandor Lengyel
13Scott Bradway
14Christopher Pic
15Kelsey Aldrich
16Ron Castia (Watch4net/powered By Jakroo/east Bay Cyclists)
17Mike Pinsker
18Brad Mitchell
19Jody White (Broken Spoke Cycling)
20Jeff Sigman
21Richard Kirby
22Steven Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
23Robert Lee
24John Flack (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T/cbc Racing)
25Brody Anderson
26Tor Jensen
DNFMario Correa
DNFBrian Finnerty
DNFJustin Madison (Fuji-Oval Racing)

Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brian Taylor (Team Ascent Idaho)
2Bruce Rogers
3John Hunt (Whole Athlete-Specialized/whole Athlete)
4Alec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
5Alex Gallego (Mbw Racing/team Stampede/five Valley Velo)
6William Darrah
7Eric Martin (Canyon Bicycles-Draper/velocity Cyclists/canyon Bicycles)
8Michael Brown
9Erik Week
10Hank Dart
DNFPaul Lennon (Owens Healthcare)
DNFTom Rosencrantz (Taleo Racing)
DNFCurtis Kimble (Red Peloton)
DNFWilliam Sullivan
DNFJon Gould (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
DNFStephen Biggs
DNFPerry Brooks
DNFScot Kellar

Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Paul Thomasberg
2Jeffery Otto
3Terry Duran (Birmingham Velo)
4Scott Seaton
5Ray Brust (Boca Hawaii)
6Peter Tempest
7Mark Gouge (Team Kappius)
8Frank Benzing
9Timothy Harmon
10Jeff Townsend
11Marland Whaley
12Marty Cunningham (Sustainable Cycling)
13Douglas McKenzie (Fightin' Bobas)
14Shawn Grossman
15Henry Gertje
16Scott Martin (Team Bicycle Trip/symantec)
17Jim Gentes
18Timothy Crum
19Christopher Holmes (Folsom Bike/mercedes Benz)
20Mark Miller
21William Salter (Look! Save A Life/gs Casella)
22Andrew Kemp
23Ray Fox
24Matt Falkenstein
DNFJon Magnuson (Chinook Cycling Club, Inc)
DNFKevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
DNFLowell Petersen (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
DNFChris Baker (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)
DNFCarl Canaparo

Men 60-69
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Randy Beckner (Montana Velo)
2Dwight Hibdon
3Don Leet (Bend Endurance Academy)
4Richard Latorraca
5Kevin Weitz
6Stan Ford
7Charlie Wirtz
8Andy Andrews (Sun Summit Cycling Club)
9Robert Nichols
10Robert Dahlgren
11Gary Bridges (Peninsula Velo Racing/peninsula Velo Cycling Club)
DNFWilliam Turner (Bikeman.com)

Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kimberly Fong (Cycles Fanatic Factory Racing)
2Kyla McDermott (Bikebarnracing.Com)

Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rachel Hadley
2Erin Alders
3Heather Lyman
4Claire Duncan
5Karin Edwards
6Jennifer Johnson
7Rachel Cieslewicz
8Michelle Mills
9Jana Woodruff (Broken Spoke Cycling)
DNFMichelle Peariso (Adventure 212)

Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete-Specialized/whole Athlete)
2Lisa Belair
3Elizabeth Pinsker
4Sarah Halvorson (Mbw Racing/team Stampede/five Valley Velo)
5Laura Trace
6Cherie Touchette (Webcyclery Racing)
7Liv Jensen (Mud Honey)
8Julie Browning
DNFAngela Mart (WebCyclery.com)
DNFLinda McGee (Blackstar Racing)

Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ellen Guthrie (Revolution Cafe Rio)
2Fredde Foster

 

