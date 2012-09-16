Image 1 of 2 Todd Wells (United States) would finish as the top American on the day (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Monique Mata (Sho-Air) crosses the finish line in third place on the day. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

USA Cycling crowned 15 national champions on Saturday at Wanoga Sno Park in Bend, Oregon, at the 2012 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships. An overnight rainstorm was not enough to tamp down the dust on the course.

Three-time Olympian Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) added another Stars-and Stripes jersey to his closet after winning the elite men's race ahead of Carl Decker (Giant Factory) and the 2011 national champion, Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant). Wells, who also won this year's short track national title, completed the 54-mile course in 3:36:52, only 35 seconds faster than Decker and one minute faster than Craig.

Wells and Craig worked together in the early stages of the elite men's race, opening a large gap on the field. With about five miles remaining in the race, Wells dropped Craig and accelerated to the finish line. Decker drilled it late in the race and passed Craig into second place with about 1.5 miles remaining in the race.

Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air) repeated as the elite women's national champion as she finished 9:13 ahead of the runner-up in the 2011 race Kelli Emmett (Giant Mountain Bike Team) and Sarah "Sari" Anderson (Honey Stinger-Trek). Mata earned the top step of the podium after she finished the race in 4:09:35. Emmett was 11 minutes ahead of third-place rider Anderson.

Bradford Perley (Cannondale) won the senior men's 19-29 race by just over three minutes. Perley finished the course in 4:03:36 while his closest competitor, Ryan Chandler, finished in 4:06:49. Billy Damon (Folsom Bike-Mercedes Benz) won the master men's 30-34 race with a time of 4:04:20 while Kyle Dixon (Velo Reno p/b Tamarack Junction) earned the Stars-and-Stripes jersey after winning the masters men 35-39 race. Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete-Specialized) won the masters men's 40-44 contest after riding 54 miles in 4:08:29. Brian Taylor (Team Ascent Idaho) earned the gold medal after winning the masters men's 45-49 contest. Local cycling legend, Paul Thomasberg, won the masters men's 50-59 contest by only two minutes over Jeffery Otto. Randy Beckner (Montana Velo) won the masters men's 60-69 race by 20 minutes.

In the men's singlespeed race, Cary Smith (Team CF) took the top prize after finishing in 4:03:44. Cody Peterson rode away with the silver medal after completing the course in 4:06:53. Jamie Busch rode away with the women's singlespeed race, winning by nearly 23 minutes.

In the women's age-group championship races, Kimberly Fong (Cycles Fanatic Factory Racing) won the senior women's race by nearly an hour. Fong's time of 5:21:29 was 54:26 faster than second-place Kyla McDermott's (Bikebarnracing.com) mark of 6:15:55. Rachel Hadley won the masters women's 30-39 contest by 11 minutes. Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete-Specialized) rode away with the masters women's 40-49 race after completing her race in 4:57:48. Ellen Guthrie (Revolution Cafe Rio) posted the largest margin of the day. Guthrie won the masters women's 50-and-up race with a time of 5:37:01. Her closest competitor, Fredde Foster completed the race in 7:11:16.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) 3:36:52 2 Carl Decker (Giant Factory) 0:00:35 3 Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant Offroad Team) 0:01:00 4 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:05:05 5 Alexander Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:07:30 6 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles) 0:10:51 7 Stephen Ettinger (Wenatchee Valley Velo) 0:13:31 8 Dana Weber 0:18:40 9 Evan Plews 0:19:18 10 Peter Ostroski (Wild Things/rocky Mountain) 0:21:29 11 Brett Nichols 12 Kalan Beisel (Mtb Pro Team: Orbea-Tuff Shed) 13 Sean Babcock 14 Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro Xc) 15 Brennan Wodtli 16 Clinton Claassen 17 Anthony Canevari (Sho-Air/specialized) 18 Sloane Anderson (Proair/hfa) 19 Brent Pontius (Roosters/bikers Edge-Ut) 20 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212) 21 Patrick Means (Team S&m) 22 Kevin Bradford-Parish 23 Nathan Brown 24 Sam Young 25 Nathaniel English (Uci Ct: Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 26 Alex Wild 27 Christopher Parrish (Uci Ct: Team Optum P/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 28 Nitish Nag (Nrl Racing Development Team) 29 Sean White (Family Cycling Center) 30 Alex Boone (Helens Racing) DNF Colin Cares DNF Jeffery Frost (Absolute Bikes Team) DNF Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski DNF Ian Mullins (Team Stanley) DNF Jason Sager DNF Benjamin Bostrom

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Mata (Sho-Air) 4:09:35 2 Kelli Emmett (Giant Mountain Bike Team) 0:09:13 3 Sarah Anderson 0:20:34 4 Serena Gordon 0:25:41 5 Kelly Boniface (Moots) 0:39:47 6 Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:40:38 7 Jari Kirkland 0:44:19 8 Jessica Cerra (Focus Bicycles Usa) 0:50:44 9 Mary Ann Ozier 0:53:28 10 Tonya Bray (Mtbchick.Com) 1:09:07 11 Anna Dvorak (Bear Valley Bikes) 12 Tammy Sadle (Mtb Pro Team: Honey Stinger/bontrager Off Road) DNF Bethann Orton DNF Evelyn Dong DNF Emily Kipp (Mt Alpha Cycling)

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cary Smith (Team Cf) 2 Cody Peterson 3 Aj Linnell 4 Ryan Voss 5 Joshua Krattiger (Joyride Cycles-Id) 6 Jason Betz ((w)reck.Less Racing Team/(w)reck.Less Racing) 7 Ron Shevock (Independent Fabrication Racing) 8 Rob Lockey (Optimize Endurance Services/bikesource/optimize Endurance Services) 9 William Jacobus (Us Military Cycling Team Fueled By Frs) DNF Alex Phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling)

Singlespeed women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jamie Busch 2 Rebecca (becky) Bjork 3 Alice Drobna (Webcyclery.Com/webcyclery Racing) 4 Michele Bliss (Team Kappius) DNF Heidi Volpe

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bradford Perley (Champion System/cannondale) 2 Ryan Chandler 3 Joel Titius 4 Austin Line 5 Joseph Petrowski (Primal - 1st Bank) 6 Keith Wong (Nrl Racing Development Team) 7 Kirk Turner (Bikeman.Com) 8 Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 9 Connor McCutcheon 10 Benjamin Ragains (Team Indoor Power) 11 Nathan Helming 12 Jeffrey Stern (Platinum Performance Cycling Team) 13 Jordan Anderson (Owens Healthcare) 14 Joseph Williams 15 Patrick Barrett (Pirate Race Productions) 16 Jacob Brewer (Herring Gas Cycling) 17 Sean Duckett 18 Billy Bergen (Bikebarnracing.Com) DNF Sean Lewis

Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Billy Damon (Folsom Bike/mercedes Benz) 2 John Merrill 3 Casey Hill 4 Dustin Gillingham 5 Matt McCourtney (Whole Athlete-Specialized/whole Athlete) 6 Aaron Hagge 7 Barry Croker (Cycleton) 8 Andrio Abero 9 Justin Berndt (Pabst/ Mafia Racing) 10 Derek Eysenbach 11 Brian Gerow 12 Kaehl Dale (Look! Save A Life/gs Casella) DNF Andrew Vaughn DNF Tyson Lashbrook (Pabst/ Mafia Racing) DNF Ryan McGlone DNF Adam Jensen (Team Hammer Nutrition) DNF Brett Butler

Men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kyle Dixon (Velo Reno P/b Tamarack Junction) 2 Ty Kady 3 Scott Leonard 4 Trent Ford (Blackstar Racing) 5 Stuart Gonzalez 6 Shawn Rader 7 Tyler Miller 8 Alex Smith (Team Clover) 9 Brian Butler 10 Andy Olsson 11 Kent McNeill (Midwest Cycling Community NE) 12 Thomas Grant (Boise Cycling Club) 13 Jason Kettrick (Audi/kryki Sports) 14 Corey Scobie (Watch4net/Powered by JAKROO) 15 Willem Vanderwerff 16 Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 17 Marco Arocha (Rnr/b4b) 18 Nathan Brown 19 Jon McGee (Blackstar Racing) 20 Grant Cutler (Metromint Cycling) 21 Jorma Mueller 22 Chad Willems 23 John Trefethen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 24 Derek Delpero (Bicycle Sport Shop Mountain Bike Team) 25 Adrian Tamblin (Red Peloton) DNF Derek Oldfield DNF Christian Martin DNF Brian Cavanagh (George's/BODE)

Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dario Fredrick (Whole Athlete-Specialized/whole Athlete) 2 Rob McGee (Blackstar Racing) 3 Stosh Bankston (Bicycle Emporium) 4 Shawn Hadley 5 Edward Micek (Bendbroadband/webcyclery/bendbroadband/webcyclery Racing) 6 Adnan Kadir (St Louis Cycling Club) 7 Ricky Willis 8 Jon Hyatt (Team Bicycles Plus/sierra Nevada/team Bicycles Plus) 9 Carl Sanders 10 Jesse Luckett 11 Todd Meier (Red Lantern Racing-Idaho) 12 Sandor Lengyel 13 Scott Bradway 14 Christopher Pic 15 Kelsey Aldrich 16 Ron Castia (Watch4net/powered By Jakroo/east Bay Cyclists) 17 Mike Pinsker 18 Brad Mitchell 19 Jody White (Broken Spoke Cycling) 20 Jeff Sigman 21 Richard Kirby 22 Steven Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 23 Robert Lee 24 John Flack (Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Cycling T/cbc Racing) 25 Brody Anderson 26 Tor Jensen DNF Mario Correa DNF Brian Finnerty DNF Justin Madison (Fuji-Oval Racing)

Men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brian Taylor (Team Ascent Idaho) 2 Bruce Rogers 3 John Hunt (Whole Athlete-Specialized/whole Athlete) 4 Alec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling Club) 5 Alex Gallego (Mbw Racing/team Stampede/five Valley Velo) 6 William Darrah 7 Eric Martin (Canyon Bicycles-Draper/velocity Cyclists/canyon Bicycles) 8 Michael Brown 9 Erik Week 10 Hank Dart DNF Paul Lennon (Owens Healthcare) DNF Tom Rosencrantz (Taleo Racing) DNF Curtis Kimble (Red Peloton) DNF William Sullivan DNF Jon Gould (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) DNF Stephen Biggs DNF Perry Brooks DNF Scot Kellar

Men 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Paul Thomasberg 2 Jeffery Otto 3 Terry Duran (Birmingham Velo) 4 Scott Seaton 5 Ray Brust (Boca Hawaii) 6 Peter Tempest 7 Mark Gouge (Team Kappius) 8 Frank Benzing 9 Timothy Harmon 10 Jeff Townsend 11 Marland Whaley 12 Marty Cunningham (Sustainable Cycling) 13 Douglas McKenzie (Fightin' Bobas) 14 Shawn Grossman 15 Henry Gertje 16 Scott Martin (Team Bicycle Trip/symantec) 17 Jim Gentes 18 Timothy Crum 19 Christopher Holmes (Folsom Bike/mercedes Benz) 20 Mark Miller 21 William Salter (Look! Save A Life/gs Casella) 22 Andrew Kemp 23 Ray Fox 24 Matt Falkenstein DNF Jon Magnuson (Chinook Cycling Club, Inc) DNF Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling Club) DNF Lowell Petersen (Midwest Cycling Community NE) DNF Chris Baker (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec) DNF Carl Canaparo

Men 60-69 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Randy Beckner (Montana Velo) 2 Dwight Hibdon 3 Don Leet (Bend Endurance Academy) 4 Richard Latorraca 5 Kevin Weitz 6 Stan Ford 7 Charlie Wirtz 8 Andy Andrews (Sun Summit Cycling Club) 9 Robert Nichols 10 Robert Dahlgren 11 Gary Bridges (Peninsula Velo Racing/peninsula Velo Cycling Club) DNF William Turner (Bikeman.com)

Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kimberly Fong (Cycles Fanatic Factory Racing) 2 Kyla McDermott (Bikebarnracing.Com)

Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rachel Hadley 2 Erin Alders 3 Heather Lyman 4 Claire Duncan 5 Karin Edwards 6 Jennifer Johnson 7 Rachel Cieslewicz 8 Michelle Mills 9 Jana Woodruff (Broken Spoke Cycling) DNF Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212)

Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete-Specialized/whole Athlete) 2 Lisa Belair 3 Elizabeth Pinsker 4 Sarah Halvorson (Mbw Racing/team Stampede/five Valley Velo) 5 Laura Trace 6 Cherie Touchette (Webcyclery Racing) 7 Liv Jensen (Mud Honey) 8 Julie Browning DNF Angela Mart (WebCyclery.com) DNF Linda McGee (Blackstar Racing)