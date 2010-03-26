UCI appeals Swiss decision to close Ullrich investigation

A satisfied Jan Ullrich speaks to the press after his Tour de Suisse win (Image credit: Shane Stokes/Cyclingnews.com)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has appealed the decision of the Swiss Olympic Committee to close its investigation of former rider Jan Ullrich on doping charges. The Swiss anti-doping agency, Antidoping-Schweiz, has joined the appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The investigation stems from Ullrich's alleged involvement with Operación Puerto and Dr Eufemiano Fuentes. The disciplinary committee of Swiss Olympic ruled last month that it had no jurisdiction over Ullrich, since he had quit his membership in the national federation, Swiss Cycling, in 2006.

UCI spokesman Enrico Carpani confirmed the appeal to the German news agency dpa. “The UCI does not agree with Swiss Cycling's decision to close the process. We expect a decision one way or the other,” he said.

The CAS would not decide whether Ullrich was involved in doping, but would concentrate as to whether the investigation should be re-opened or not. The date for a decision is not yet known.