Swiss drop Ullrich doping investigation

Germany's Jan Ullrich in 2006 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Swiss have ended their doping-related investigation into Jan Ullrich, taking no action against the retired Tour de France winner. The disciplinary committee of Swiss Olympic ruled that it had no jurisdiction over Ullrich.

The case stems from Ullrich's alleged involvement with Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes and Operacion Puerto. Ullrich was suspended by the T-Mobile team the day before the start of the 2006 Tour de France. He retired in February 2007.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Swiss Olympic said that Ullrich, who has lived in Switzerland for many years, had quit his membership in Swiss Cycling, the national federation, in 2006.

At the time he left the federation, there were rumours of his involvement in doping, but there was no disciplinary investigations of him ongoing.

The Swiss Olympic doping statute applies only since January 1 to athletes who have retired. Therefore, the committee said, Swiss Olympic and the disciplinary committee have no jurisdiction to take disciplinary measures against Ullrich.

Both the International Cycling Union and the World Anti-Doping Association have agreed with this interpretation. However, these two parties may appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Swiss Olympic is to bear the costs of the case, and Anti-doping Schweiz must repay Ullrich for his expenses.