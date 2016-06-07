UCI announces Rio Olympic Games Track schedule

Image 1 of 2 The Rio Olympic velodrome is currently under constructed Image 2 of 2 Rio 2016 mascot Misha visits Copacabana beach, which will provide the backdrop for the road race. (Image credit: Rio 2016 / Alex Ferro)

The UCI has announced the track schedule for this summer's Rio Olympic Games with the men's sprint qualifying the first event to take place in the velodrome. The track events start on day six of the Games, August 11, one day after the conclusion of the road events.

The majority of the track events will be held in the afternoon and into the evening when the finals will take place. The final event of the Rio Olympic Games will be the women's sprint.

For Rio, the track events are the men's and women's sprint and team sprint, Keirin, team pursuit and omnium which are the same track events from London 2012.

Great Britain dominated the track medals four years ago with medals in every event bar the women's team sprint.

With the company initially contracted to build the velodrome, Tecnosolo, filling for bankruptcy protection, there have been doubts regarding whether it will be ready in time for the Games. However, the organising committee of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games insists the velodrome will be completed by the end of June.

All events will be held in Rio's Olympic Velodrome.

Rio Olympic Games Track schedule

Day 6 - August 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 16:00-16:16 Men's Team Sprint Qualifying 16:19-17:10 Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying 17:10-17:23 Men's Team Sprint First Round 17:23-18:19 Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying 18:21-18:29 Men's Team Sprint Finals 18:35-18:45 Men's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony

Day 7 - August 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 16:00-16:14 Women's Team Sprint Qualifying 16:14-16:50 Men's Sprint Qualifying 16:52-17:17 Men's Team Pursuit First Round 17:17-17:28 Women's Team Sprint First Round 17:30-17:58 Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals 18:00-18:08 Women's Team Sprint Finals 18:08-18:18 Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Repechages 18:20-18:50 Men's Team Pursuit Finals 18:50-19:00 Women's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony 19:00-19:10 Men's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony

Session 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 10:00-10:21 Women's Keirin First Round 10:23-10:42 Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals 10:44-11:05 Women's Keirin First Round Repechages 11:07-11:15 Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechages 11:17-11:40 Women's Team Pursuit First Round

Session 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 16:00-16:16 Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 1 16:18-16:22 Men's Sprint Race for 9th-12th Places 16:22-16:34 Women's Keirin Second Round 16:34-16:50 Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 2 16:53-17:21 Women's Team Pursuit Finals 17:21-17:25 Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 3 17:27-17:33 Women's Keirin Finals 7-12 17:33-17:39 Women's Keirin Finals 1-6 17:41-17:49 Men's Sprint Semifinals - Race 1 17:49-17:59 Women's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony 17:59-18:07 Men's Sprint Semifinals - Race 2 18:07-18:17 Women's Keirin Victory Ceremony 18:17-18:21 Men's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places 18:21-18:25 Men's Sprint Semifinals - Race 3

Day 9 - August 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team 16:00-16:38 Women's Sprint Qualifying 16:40-17:02 Men's Omnium 15km Scratch Race 17:04-17:12 Men's Sprint Finals - Race 1 17:12-17:40 Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals 17:42-17:50 Men's Sprint Finals - Race 2 17:50-18:47 Men's Omnium 4km Individual Pursuit 18:47-18:51 Men's Sprint Finals - Race 3 18:51-19:29 Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Repechages 19:29-19:39 Men's Sprint Victory Ceremony 19:42-20:00 Men's Omnium Elimination Race

Session 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 10:00-10:19 Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals 10:21-10:48 Men's Omnium : Kilometre time trial 10:50-10:57 Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechages 10:59-11:17 Women's Omnium 10km Scratch Race

Session 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 16:00-16:24 Men's Omnium Flying Lap 16:26-16:30 Women's Sprint Race for 9th-12th Places 16:30-17:20 Women's Omnium 3km Individual Pursuit 17:23-18:15 Men's Omnium 40km Points Race 18:17-18:35 Women's Omnium Elimination Race 18:35-18:45 Men's Omnium Victory Ceremony

Session 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 10:00-10:16 Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 1 10:18-10:39 Men's Keirin First Round 10:41-10:57 Women's Sprint Quarterfinals -Race 2 10:57-11:19 Women's Omnium 500m Time Trial 11:19-11:23 Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 3 11:25-11:46 Men's Keirin First Round Repechages 11:46-11:50 Women's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places