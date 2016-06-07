UCI announces Rio Olympic Games Track schedule

Trending

The Rio Olympic velodrome is currently under constructed

Rio 2016 mascot Misha visits Copacabana beach, which will provide the backdrop for the road race.

The UCI has announced the track schedule for this summer's Rio Olympic Games with the men's sprint qualifying the first event to take place in the velodrome. The track events start on day six of the Games, August 11, one day after the conclusion of the road events.

The majority of the track events will be held in the afternoon and into the evening when the finals will take place. The final event of the Rio Olympic Games will be the women's sprint.

For Rio, the track events are the men's and women's sprint and team sprint, Keirin, team pursuit and omnium which are the same track events from London 2012.

Great Britain dominated the track medals four years ago with medals in every event bar the women's team sprint.

With the company initially contracted to build the velodrome, Tecnosolo, filling for bankruptcy protection, there have been doubts regarding whether it will be ready in time for the Games. However, the organising committee of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games insists the velodrome will be completed by the end of June.

All events will be held in Rio's Olympic Velodrome.

Rio Olympic Games Track schedule

Day 6 - August 11
16:00-16:16Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
16:19-17:10Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
17:10-17:23Men's Team Sprint First Round
17:23-18:19Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
18:21-18:29Men's Team Sprint Finals
18:35-18:45Men's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony

Day 7 - August 12
16:00-16:14Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
16:14-16:50Men's Sprint Qualifying
16:52-17:17Men's Team Pursuit First Round
17:17-17:28Women's Team Sprint First Round
17:30-17:58Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals
18:00-18:08Women's Team Sprint Finals
18:08-18:18Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Repechages
18:20-18:50Men's Team Pursuit Finals
18:50-19:00Women's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony
19:00-19:10Men's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony

Session 1
10:00-10:21Women's Keirin First Round
10:23-10:42Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals
10:44-11:05Women's Keirin First Round Repechages
11:07-11:15Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechages
11:17-11:40Women's Team Pursuit First Round

Session 2
16:00-16:16Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 1
16:18-16:22Men's Sprint Race for 9th-12th Places
16:22-16:34Women's Keirin Second Round
16:34-16:50Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 2
16:53-17:21Women's Team Pursuit Finals
17:21-17:25Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 3
17:27-17:33Women's Keirin Finals 7-12
17:33-17:39Women's Keirin Finals 1-6
17:41-17:49Men's Sprint Semifinals - Race 1
17:49-17:59Women's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony
17:59-18:07Men's Sprint Semifinals - Race 2
18:07-18:17Women's Keirin Victory Ceremony
18:17-18:21Men's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places
18:21-18:25Men's Sprint Semifinals - Race 3

Day 9 - August 14
16:00-16:38Women's Sprint Qualifying
16:40-17:02Men's Omnium 15km Scratch Race
17:04-17:12Men's Sprint Finals - Race 1
17:12-17:40Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals
17:42-17:50Men's Sprint Finals - Race 2
17:50-18:47Men's Omnium 4km Individual Pursuit
18:47-18:51Men's Sprint Finals - Race 3
18:51-19:29Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Repechages
19:29-19:39Men's Sprint Victory Ceremony
19:42-20:00Men's Omnium Elimination Race

Session 1
10:00-10:19Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals
10:21-10:48Men's Omnium : Kilometre time trial
10:50-10:57Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechages
10:59-11:17Women's Omnium 10km Scratch Race

Session 2
16:00-16:24Men's Omnium Flying Lap
16:26-16:30Women's Sprint Race for 9th-12th Places
16:30-17:20Women's Omnium 3km Individual Pursuit
17:23-18:15Men's Omnium 40km Points Race
18:17-18:35Women's Omnium Elimination Race
18:35-18:45Men's Omnium Victory Ceremony

Session 1
10:00-10:16Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 1
10:18-10:39Men's Keirin First Round
10:41-10:57Women's Sprint Quarterfinals -Race 2
10:57-11:19Women's Omnium 500m Time Trial
11:19-11:23Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 3
11:25-11:46Men's Keirin First Round Repechages
11:46-11:50Women's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

Session 2
16:08-16:00Women's Sprint Semifinals - Race 1
16:36-16:10Women's Omnium Flying Lap
16:44-16:36Women's Sprint Semifinals - Race 2
16:58-16:46Men's Keirin Second Round
17:02-16:58Women's Sprint Semifinals - Race 3
17:42-17:05Women's Omnium 25km Points Race
17:52-17:44Women's Sprint Finals - Race 1
18:02-17:52Women's Omnium Victory Ceremony
18:12-18:04Women's Sprint Finals - Race 2
18:20-18:14Men's Keirin Finals 7-12
18:26-18:20Men's Keirin Finals 1-6
18:30-18:26Women's Sprint Finals - Race 3
18:40-18:30Men's Keirin Victory Ceremony
18:50-18:40Women's Sprint Victory Ceremony

 