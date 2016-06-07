UCI announces Rio Olympic Games Track schedule
Men's team sprint qualifying first event
The UCI has announced the track schedule for this summer's Rio Olympic Games with the men's sprint qualifying the first event to take place in the velodrome. The track events start on day six of the Games, August 11, one day after the conclusion of the road events.
The majority of the track events will be held in the afternoon and into the evening when the finals will take place. The final event of the Rio Olympic Games will be the women's sprint.
For Rio, the track events are the men's and women's sprint and team sprint, Keirin, team pursuit and omnium which are the same track events from London 2012.
Great Britain dominated the track medals four years ago with medals in every event bar the women's team sprint.
With the company initially contracted to build the velodrome, Tecnosolo, filling for bankruptcy protection, there have been doubts regarding whether it will be ready in time for the Games. However, the organising committee of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games insists the velodrome will be completed by the end of June.
All events will be held in Rio's Olympic Velodrome.
Rio Olympic Games Track schedule
|16:00-16:16
|Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
|16:19-17:10
|Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
|17:10-17:23
|Men's Team Sprint First Round
|17:23-18:19
|Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
|18:21-18:29
|Men's Team Sprint Finals
|18:35-18:45
|Men's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony
|16:00-16:14
|Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
|16:14-16:50
|Men's Sprint Qualifying
|16:52-17:17
|Men's Team Pursuit First Round
|17:17-17:28
|Women's Team Sprint First Round
|17:30-17:58
|Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals
|18:00-18:08
|Women's Team Sprint Finals
|18:08-18:18
|Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Repechages
|18:20-18:50
|Men's Team Pursuit Finals
|18:50-19:00
|Women's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony
|19:00-19:10
|Men's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony
|10:00-10:21
|Women's Keirin First Round
|10:23-10:42
|Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals
|10:44-11:05
|Women's Keirin First Round Repechages
|11:07-11:15
|Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechages
|11:17-11:40
|Women's Team Pursuit First Round
|16:00-16:16
|Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 1
|16:18-16:22
|Men's Sprint Race for 9th-12th Places
|16:22-16:34
|Women's Keirin Second Round
|16:34-16:50
|Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 2
|16:53-17:21
|Women's Team Pursuit Finals
|17:21-17:25
|Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 3
|17:27-17:33
|Women's Keirin Finals 7-12
|17:33-17:39
|Women's Keirin Finals 1-6
|17:41-17:49
|Men's Sprint Semifinals - Race 1
|17:49-17:59
|Women's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony
|17:59-18:07
|Men's Sprint Semifinals - Race 2
|18:07-18:17
|Women's Keirin Victory Ceremony
|18:17-18:21
|Men's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places
|18:21-18:25
|Men's Sprint Semifinals - Race 3
|16:00-16:38
|Women's Sprint Qualifying
|16:40-17:02
|Men's Omnium 15km Scratch Race
|17:04-17:12
|Men's Sprint Finals - Race 1
|17:12-17:40
|Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals
|17:42-17:50
|Men's Sprint Finals - Race 2
|17:50-18:47
|Men's Omnium 4km Individual Pursuit
|18:47-18:51
|Men's Sprint Finals - Race 3
|18:51-19:29
|Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Repechages
|19:29-19:39
|Men's Sprint Victory Ceremony
|19:42-20:00
|Men's Omnium Elimination Race
|10:00-10:19
|Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals
|10:21-10:48
|Men's Omnium : Kilometre time trial
|10:50-10:57
|Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Repechages
|10:59-11:17
|Women's Omnium 10km Scratch Race
|16:00-16:24
|Men's Omnium Flying Lap
|16:26-16:30
|Women's Sprint Race for 9th-12th Places
|16:30-17:20
|Women's Omnium 3km Individual Pursuit
|17:23-18:15
|Men's Omnium 40km Points Race
|18:17-18:35
|Women's Omnium Elimination Race
|18:35-18:45
|Men's Omnium Victory Ceremony
|10:00-10:16
|Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 1
|10:18-10:39
|Men's Keirin First Round
|10:41-10:57
|Women's Sprint Quarterfinals -Race 2
|10:57-11:19
|Women's Omnium 500m Time Trial
|11:19-11:23
|Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Race 3
|11:25-11:46
|Men's Keirin First Round Repechages
|11:46-11:50
|Women's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places
|16:08-16:00
|Women's Sprint Semifinals - Race 1
|16:36-16:10
|Women's Omnium Flying Lap
|16:44-16:36
|Women's Sprint Semifinals - Race 2
|16:58-16:46
|Men's Keirin Second Round
|17:02-16:58
|Women's Sprint Semifinals - Race 3
|17:42-17:05
|Women's Omnium 25km Points Race
|17:52-17:44
|Women's Sprint Finals - Race 1
|18:02-17:52
|Women's Omnium Victory Ceremony
|18:12-18:04
|Women's Sprint Finals - Race 2
|18:20-18:14
|Men's Keirin Finals 7-12
|18:26-18:20
|Men's Keirin Finals 1-6
|18:30-18:26
|Women's Sprint Finals - Race 3
|18:40-18:30
|Men's Keirin Victory Ceremony
|18:50-18:40
|Women's Sprint Victory Ceremony
