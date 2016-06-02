British Cycling unveil Cervelo track bike for Rio Olympic Games

Image 1 of 7 The Cervelo T5GB for Great Britain at the Rio Olympic Games (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 7 The Cervelo T5GB for Great Britain at the Rio Olympic Games (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 3 of 7 The Cervelo T5GB for Great Britain at the Rio Olympic Games (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 4 of 7 The Cervelo T5GB for Great Britain at the Rio Olympic Games (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 5 of 7 The Cervelo T5GB for Great Britain at the Rio Olympic Games (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 6 of 7 The Cervelo T5GB for Great Britain at the Rio Olympic Games (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 7 of 7 The Cervelo T5GB for Great Britain at the Rio Olympic Games (Image credit: British Cycling)

British Cycling have unveiled the Cervélo track bike its riders will be using in search of gold medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio this summer.

The Cervélo T5GB has been inspired by Formula One technology and is the result of extensive work – including hundreds of hours of wind-tunnel analysis – between Cervélo and the national federation at sites across Great Britain.

Great Britain swept the floor at the last Olympics on home soil four years ago, winning seven gold medals, a silver and a bronze – with no other nation coming close. Despite that success, the federation switched to Cervélo as its supplier 12 months ago, and this new bike is said to represent the "quest for continuous improvement".

It has been developed with collaboration from the Research and Innovation (R&I) team at the English Institute of Sport (EIS), which aims to ensure British athletes are among the best equipped in the world.



