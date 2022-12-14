UAE Team ADQ present new kit and Colnago V4Rs for 2023

UAE Team ADQ rolled out their new look for 2023, with a bolder take on their blue to orange fade. The team also revealed that the UAE Team Emirates men's WorldTeam aren't the only ones who will be racing on Colnago's new V4R.

Get a closer look at the Colnago V4Rs as built for two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar.

The women's top-tier team confirmed a 16-rider roster for the coming season, and added new sports directors Cristina San Emeterio, Davide Arzeni, Marcello Albasini and Nicolas Marche, who join current directors Michele Devoti and Giuseppe Lanzoni and coaches Simone Casonato and Luca Zenti.

UAE Team ADQ turned over half the team after the 2022 season, with Spanish champion Mavi García headed to Liv Xstra, Sophie Wright to Fenix-Deceuninck and Maaike Boogaard to AG Insurance-NXTG.

They've brought on eight new riders, including Alena Amialiusik and Mikayla Harvey from Canyon-SRAM, five riders from Valcar - Olivia Baril, Chiara Consonni, Eleonora Gasparrini, Karolina Kumiega and Silvia Persico - and Lizzie Holden from Le Col-Wahoo.

The team is currently in Tuscany for their team camp and have brought in three Emirati amateur riders, unnamed in the press release, as part of a talent development effort.

"We consider nurturing talent and providing opportunity as part of our mission and feel proud to have three young Emirati amateur riders joining the core team to share a professional training experience during this training camp in Tuscany," said Melissa Moncada, the head of UAE Team ADQ. "This would not be achievable without the support of our sponsors partners and the UAE Government.

“Our passion for cycling drives us to seek excellence and fuels our ambition to become the best women’s cycling team globally. Through the UAE Team ADQ Social Impact Program we are also keen to set an inspiring example for fans and women in the UAE and around the world."

UAE Team ADQ for 2023