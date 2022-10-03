Bastianelli puts off retirement to race with UAE Team ADQ in 2023

Marta Bastianelli's pending retirement has been placed on hold and she has extended her contract and will race with UAE Team ADQ in 2023.

The 35-year-old Italian won seven races this year and aims to continue her success for one more season before deciding on her future in the sport.

“I am really happy to continue with the team, we decided together that I can contribute with my experience to the young and new riders for an additional season. I would like to end my career with another Grand Tour, and a victory, then we will decide with the team the final step of my career," Marta Bastianelli said.

"In the meantime, I'm proud and excited to be part of the UAE Team ADQ project again. The philosophy of the UAE Team ADQ is more aligned with my values of sharing knowledge and always go further. For the last chapter of my career, I will as always give my best and to win again."

Bastianelli, the 2007 world champion, signed with UAE Team ADQ in its inaugural season this year after the team took over from the former Ale BTC Ljubljana.

She competes and excels in many Spring Classics while carefully selecting stage races throughout her season. She has secured career victories at the Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem, Ronde van Drenthe, Vårgårda WestSweden and European Championships, and at the Giro d'Italia Donne.

Under UAE Team ADQ, this year, Bastianelli secured seven victories including the team's first win at Vuelta CV Feminas and the overall title at Festival Elsy Jacobs. She was also second on stage 6 of Tour de France Femmes in July.

"In this last season, Marta proved to be a unique rider with strong skills and expertise," team manager Rubens Bertogliati said.

"She has been a multi-winner for our team, and we are very glad that she has decided to race with UAE Team ADQ for another year. For us, she is a pillar of the squad, and her behavior and experience are priceless for the youngest riders of the team."

Six new signings

Chiara Consonni (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Bastianelli's extension will see her lead UAE Team ADQ that has bolstered its 15-rider roster with six new signings in 2023.

In addition to Silvia Persico, the revelation of the Tour de France Femmes, UAE team ADQ has also signed three other riders from Valcar Travel & Service; Olivia Baril, Chiara Consonni and Eleonora Gasparrini. Alena Amialiusik and Mikayla Harvey join UAE Team ADQ from Canyon-SRAM, and will add to the team's climbing strengths.

The team has also signed Davide Arzeni from Valcar Travel & Service as a new sports director beginning in 2023.

“I really like the project behind the team, and we will have a very strong and talented group of riders. I see the team as very balanced because we have very good climbers, sprinters and all-rounders and sure we can do together great things on the road," Amialiusik said.

"This is a very important but also very exciting step in my career. I do have a lot of experience and I really want to share it with my new teammates, and I'm looking forward to learning also from them.

"UAE Team ADQ is a new project that goes far beyond sport, and I love it! As female athlete we can show by our own example that there are no limits and we can do any sport, any job or whatever we want without any restrictions. We are strongly showing and changing the image of women in sport."

Bastianelli is the final addition to the UAE Team ADQ's 15-rider roster in 2023: