Two riders test positive for COVID-19 before final rest day of the Tour de France

Two riders have returned positive tests for COVID-19 in testing carried out on the eve of the Tour de France’s third and final rest day in Carcassonne.

The UCI did not identify the riders in question in its statement on Monday morning, but it noted that both lie outside the top 20 in the general classification. The two riders are reportedly asymptomatic and a final decision on their continued participation in the Tour will be taken on Tuesday morning ahead of stage 16 to Foix.

“All tests were negative, with the exception of two riders for whom complementary biological examination is required. The two concerned riders do not rank within top 20 of the event’s general classification,” read the statement.

“While these riders are completely asymptomatic, security measures (isolation of the two riders) have been implemented to protect the other participants.

“A final decision on their participation in the remainder of the event will be taken by tomorrow morning in a collegial manner by the concerned parties (Covid-19 event and team doctors, and the UCI Medical Director).”

An alteration to the COVID-19 rules ahead of this year’s Tour means that riders who return a positive test for the coronavirus are not automatically withdrawn from the race. Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroen) was allowed to start the race despite testing positive in the week before the Grand Départ after doctors deemed that he was no longer contagious.

Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) returned a positive test at the start of the Tour’s second week, but Tadej Pogacar’s key climbing domestique was given the green light to continue after he was adjudged to have a low viral load.

The remaining 152 riders in the Tour peloton all underwent COVID-19 testing immediately after the finish on Sunday’s stage to Carcassonne. On Sunday morning, Magnus Cort (EF Education First-EasyPost) and Simon Clarke (Israel Premier Tech) became the latest riders to abandon the Tour after returning positive tests for COVID-19.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and Pogacar’s teammates George Bennett and Vegard Stake Laengen are among the riders who had previously abandoned the Tour due to COVID-19.

The entire Tour peloton had tested negative for COVID-19 in the previous round of mandatory rapid testing ahead of the second rest day.