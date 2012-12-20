Two hour anti-doping hearing for Fränk Schleck

Image 1 of 5 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in Liege for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Press officer Philippe Maertens guides Frank Schleck through the wilderness. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 A perturbed Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) after being invovled in a large crash at 25km to go in stage 6. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 There is uncertainty over what Frank Schleck has to offer in 2012 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 5 Lunch time for Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) spent several hours in front of the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency (ALAD) on Wednesday night.

Schleck tested postiive for the diuretic Xipamide at the Tour de France in July. Schleck voluntarily withdrew from the Tour and did not race again the rest of the season. He recently attended the RadioShack-Nissan team building session and has always denied knowingly taking the drug.

Schleck first has appeared before the Disciplinary Committee of the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency ALAD on August 29. Another hearing then took place on October 15. A month later, Dr. Anik Sax of the ALAD Board of Directors said that the organisation was waiting for a decision from the disciplinary committee.

"I explained myself again that I was not at fault," Schleck told AFP following the two hour hearing on Wednesday evening. "The investigation is continuing but it's not over."

No statement was given after the hearing by the ALAD.