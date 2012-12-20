Two hour anti-doping hearing for Fränk Schleck
No comment from Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency
Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) spent several hours in front of the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency (ALAD) on Wednesday night.
Related Articles
Luxembourg doping agency sends Schleck case to disciplinary committee
Fränk Schleck fronts Disciplinary Committee of the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency
Fränk Schleck has "good feeling" about doping defence
No new date set for Fränk Schleck doping case
Fränk Schleck at RadioShack-Nissan team gathering
Fränk Schleck doping hearing set for December 19
Schleck tested postiive for the diuretic Xipamide at the Tour de France in July. Schleck voluntarily withdrew from the Tour and did not race again the rest of the season. He recently attended the RadioShack-Nissan team building session and has always denied knowingly taking the drug.
Schleck first has appeared before the Disciplinary Committee of the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency ALAD on August 29. Another hearing then took place on October 15. A month later, Dr. Anik Sax of the ALAD Board of Directors said that the organisation was waiting for a decision from the disciplinary committee.
"I explained myself again that I was not at fault," Schleck told AFP following the two hour hearing on Wednesday evening. "The investigation is continuing but it's not over."
No statement was given after the hearing by the ALAD.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy