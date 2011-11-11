50 sports directors take UCI course

Image 1 of 3 UCI Image 2 of 3 Directors passing the course offered in English (Image credit: UCI) Image 3 of 3 Directors passing the course offered in French (Image credit: UCI)

The UCI has confirmed that 50 sports director have taken the first step in their annual course at their World Cycling Centre in Switzerland. For the first time a female candidate sat the course. Josée Larocque will DS for SpiderTech in 2012.

“Subjects covered during the course include the role of the Sports Director, leadership and communication, material and technology, equipment approval procedures and health & anti-doping. Each course finishes with an exam, the results of which the candidates receive at a later date,” the UCI said in a press release. Cyclingnews understands that the date will be January 15, 2012.

The course was introduced in 2009 with former sports director, Scott Sunderland, involved in the design.

WCC Director Mr Frédéric Magné said he was delighted to have welcomed so many Sports Directors in 2011: “This training course has given Sports Directors the opportunity to build on their expertise and share their wide experience in a constructive manner. Following the success of this UCI-WCC course, we have decided to organise four such courses in 2012.”

See the associated two image files for a complete list of those who have passed the course.