Olympic champion Laura Trott shares top-five tips for the Elimination Race - Video

Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates her Omnium gold medal

Olympic and world champion Laura Trott will be heading to the Rio Olympics in August to compete in the women's team pursuit and the Omnium for Great Britain.

Trott won gold medals in both the Omnium and team pursuit at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. That same year, she also won the world titles in the same two events.

Trott went on to secure world title in the women's team pursuit in 2013 and 2014, while recently picking up two more world titles in the Omnium and Scratch in London in March.

In Voxwomen's latest video interview with Trott, she highlights the top-five best ways to race in the Elimination Race.