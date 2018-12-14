Trek-Segafredo announce SRAM partnership

Image 1 of 5 Trek-Segafredo's bikes will be equipped with SRAM RED eTap drivetrains and HRD hydraulic disc brakes (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 2 of 5 Trek-Segafredo will use SRAM in 2019 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 3 of 5 Trek-Segafredo new bike for their women's team (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 4 of 5 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 5 of 5 John Degenkolb wears the 2019 Trek-Segafredo team kit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

Trek-Segafredo have announced that they will use SRAM components for the 2019 season, replacing Shimano as their groupset supplier. The team also unveiled the bike colour scheme for their fledgling women’s team, which will be debuted at the Women’s Tour Down Under in January.

The move to SRAM puts Trek-Segafredo in conformity with Trek’s mountain bike teams, which have been using SRAM since the start of 2018. Both men's and women's road race teams will use SRAM's RED eTap drivetrains and HRD hydraulic disc brakes.

"We are thrilled to have SRAM on board as the official drivetrain partner of both the Trek Segafredo men’s and women’s teams as of 2019,” said Matt Shriver, Trek-Segafredo's technical director.

“SRAM has a pedigree of racing that fits naturally with Trek-Segafredo’s 'best in class' product motto. Their SRAM RED eTAP wireless group and hydraulic disc brakes are a step forward for our teams. Their passion for racing shows through their commitment to deliver great service to our athletes."

As well as announcing their partnership with SRAM, the team has published photos of the bikes for their new women’s team. The team will be riding on almost entirely white bikes, with blue stripe accents to match the jerseys that they revealed at the beginning of November. The men's team will ride in red and black colours.

The women's blue stripe accent will sit inside the Trek decals on the down tube, inside the fork legs and on the entirety of the seatpost. Trek Factory Racing is also written across the side of the top tube. As with the men’s, the bikes will use Bontrager wheels, saddles and finishing kit, plus the SRAM groupset.

Each of the riders were given the opportunity to select their preferred model between the Emonda and Madone with the whole team picking the Madone aero frameset as their bike of choice.

Earlier this week, the team confirmed their 13-rider women’s roster with Lizzie Deignan their flagship signing.