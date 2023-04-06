Trek revamps the Emonda ALR with integrated cabling and aero tubes

Trek has today launched the latest version of the Emonda ALR, in what will be the third generation of the bike which Trek calls its highest-value road race bike, which continues to be a performance-orientated, aluminium-framed option.

The new Emonda is still constructed from Trek's Alpha Aluminium tubing but has a race-specific geometry and a completely redesigned frame.

The Emonda frame itself uses Trek 300 series Alpha aluminium. It features 'Invisible Weld' technology and what Trek calls a gram trimming design to keep the smooth Emonda ride quality whilst keeping it fast, light and fun.

Cables are routed into the headset bearing top cover cap (Image credit: Trek )

The carbon version of the Emonda has been in the line for several years and Trek says its aluminium counterpart has evolved to include some of the same race-winning features as the carbon bike. The Emonda ALR received Kammtail aero tube shaping and integrated cabling which Trek claims provide an aero boost.

We don't have a breakdown of specs or component lists yet, but the Emonda looks to come in some eye-catching paint finishes and will at least be available with Shimano 105 in mechanical and Di2 versions, we can also expect Trek in-house component brand Bontrager to supply finishing kit, wheels etc.

The Emonda ALR will be available with Trek's H1.5 geometry which the brand says minimises aero losses and aids power delivery.

Trek also has decided to use a threaded T47 bottom bracket in a bid to minimise creaking, something owners with experience of its at-times-problematic BB90 bottom brackets will be pleased about. The frame will also feature 100 / 142mm x 12mm thru-axle frame spacings, and will be disc brake compatible only.

The Emonda will be available in some striking paint finishes (Image credit: Trek )

Maximum tyre clearance for the new Emonda ALR frame will be 28mm and will come stock with a tubed tyre setup. The stock tyres are not tubeless compatible so if you do want to change to tubeless you will need to invest in fresh tyres, valves, tubeless tape and sealant.

The frame doesn't have mudguard mounts, further demonstrating its racy intentions and does not feature integrated frame storage like the Trek Domane SLR.

There is also one stock 15mm bearing top cover cap that deals with integrated cable routing for a round stem and one 15mm top cover for the Trek RCS Pro stem. Both are 15mm in height so check your size and stack height to see if this will be low enough for your position.

Two Emonda ALR models and a frameset will be available. European retail prices are as follows. We will include North America pricing when we receive it.

Emonda ALR 5 Disc: £2,325 / €2,499

Emonda ALR 6 Disc: £3,150 / €3,449

Emonda ALR Frameset: £1,300 / € 1,449

For more information on the Emonda ALR head to trekbikes.com