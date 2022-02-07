Pro Bike: Elisa Balsamo's world champion edition Trek Emonda SLR

Elisa Balsamo had already signed with Trek-Segafredo before she outsprinted Marianne Vos to win the 2021 Road World Championships. That victory on the streets of Leuven, Belgium in September, was proof of the Italian's talent that had been evident throughout the year, but she described it as "revenge" for what she saw as a disappointing season after returning from the Tokyo Olympics empty-handed.

Now with her new team, Balsamo joins an established group of Classics specialists, and despite being the world champion, she certainly won't be the team's sole leader. Her fast finish will complement the existing sprinting talents of Chloe Hosking and give the team yet another card to play alongside the longer-range abilities of Elisa Longo Borghini, Lizzie Deignan and Ellen van Dijk.

Throughout the season, she will have a choice of four bikes. All courtesy of the team's title sponsor Trek, she will use the Madone aero bike, the Domane endurance bike, and the lightweight Emonda in road stages. The fourth - the new Speed Concept time trial bike - will be reserved for racing against the clock.

The bike photographed here is the Trek Emonda SLR, shot at the team's recent training camp, complete with the day's training session taped to the top tube. Of course, the bike's main talking point is the stunning rainbow paint theme that celebrates the Italian's victory.

The predominantly white base coat is joined by the blue-red-black-yellow-green stripes of the UCI on the fork and seat tube, with the large Trek logo on the down tube, and a more subtle team name on the top tube. However, look more closely and the white pops with reflective silver details that give it an icy appearance.

Not unlike the Cannondale SuperSix Evo that used to win the World Championships, which featured a soft toy printed onto the top cap of the headset, the Emonda here features a few additions that make the bike personal to Balsamo - beyond the rainbow design, of course.

The most notable of which is the '#UnicornPower' graphic that has been printed onto the inside of the drive-side chainstay, and the phrase "avante spingere" on the top tube, which translates to "push forward". Unicorns and rainbows do tend to go well together after all.

Balsamo's name sticker is also customised, with her first name being given the rainbow treatment too. Unfortunately, the aforementioned top cap has been left behind.

Balsamo and her Trek-Segafredo teammates - both female and male - are using SRAM's Red eTap AXS wireless groupsets, and while chainring and cassette choice will undoubtedly depend on the day's terrain, the bike you see here has been fitted with a 52/39T chainset and a 10/33T cassette. Balsamo's cranks are 170mm in length, and power measurement comes courtesy of Quarq's integrated spider-based power meter.

Data from that power meter will be sent to a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer, which is mounted to Bontrager's Aeolus RSL integrated bar-stem using the brand's proprietary Blendr mount.

Behind the stem, taped to the top tube beneath the 'Avanti Spingere' graphic, are instructions for a training session tailored for Balsamo, which is described as a 'technique session'.

For the session, the bike was fitted with 51mm deep Bontrager Aeolus RSL tubeless wheels, shod with Pirelli P Zero Race TLR tyres. A Bontrager Verse Pro is the Italian's saddle of choice, while her Elite Fly bottle cages are held in place using Bontrager's XXX bottle cages.

