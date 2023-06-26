Trek announces bike recall after hydraulic brake failure discovered

Trek has announced a recall on several bike models fitting with Promax hydraulic brakes after finding the hydraulic brake hoses may become detached from the brake levers. The issue relates to Trek bikes that have been fitted with Promax Solve DSK-925 and Promax F1 DSK-927 hydraulic disc brakes. The issue is said to be caused by a loose fit between the hydraulic brake hose itself and the barb that is inserted into the brake lever end of the hose.

Trek says the fit can result in "improper clamping of the hose and ejecting or falling out of the brake lever". This could result in a sudden loss of braking ability and poses a crash risk.

According to a page on the United States consumer product safety commission around 96,000 units are potentially affected. 195 reports of the issue occurring have been logged so far in the United States but with no report of injury.

The Affected Promax Brakes (Image credit: Trek )

What bikes are affected?

Below is a table of the affected Trek bikes. The affected models are all hybrid bikes and mountain bike-style bikes from the past three years.

If you are unsure if your model is affected, you can enter your bike's serial number via this link on the Trek website.

Trek dealers will perform hose retention checks on bikes suspected of having faulty brakes. If the retention check fails a new olive and barb kit will be installed at no extra cost to the bike owner.

Trek will also provide owners who bring their bike for an inspection with a $10 store credit that can be used toward any Trek or Bontrager merchandise until the 31st of December 2023.

Promax, the manufacturer of the brakes has also designed a revised version of the brake hose barb to provide a tighter fit during assembly. The issue only affects revision one of the brakes, not revision two or three.

It's important to add, this recall is not specific to Trek bikes. If you own a bike from another manufacturer and believe it may be equipped with the affected Promax brakes contact your local dealer or the manufacturer.