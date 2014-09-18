Transfers: Goss confirmed with MTN-Qhubeka for 2015

Image 1 of 3 Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) discusses this weeks sprint opportunities (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The MTN-Qhubeka team has confirmed that Matt Goss will ride for the South African ProContinental team in 2015.

The 27 year-old Australian has struggled during his three years at the Orica-GreenEdge team, winning just two races, but hopes to rediscover the form and motivation that allowed him to win the 2011 Milan-San Remo.

Goss will team-up with other new signings Edvald Boasson Hagen, sprinter Theo Bos, and Tyler Farrar as the team looks to targets the spring Classics and secure a wild card invitation to the 2015 Tour de France.

“I am very excited to be joining Africa’s Pro-Continental outfit, Team MTN-Qhubeka,” Goss said in a statement form the team.

“I think that the foundations and ideas that the team is built on are really inspiring and motivating. Racing and winning as a team, for the sponsors and myself while helping to raise awareness for a great foundation like Qhubeka.”

“I can’t wait to make the most of this opportunity, to win at the highest level throughout the Spring Classics and grand tours. The team being built for 2015 is going to be a fantastic team with great depth, strength and motivation. I come with a lot of experience racing at highest level over the past 8 years and I’m excited to share my knowledge with the new generation of up and coming African riders. I look forward to working with the many other strong riders already part of Team MTN-Qhubeka and the riders joining for 2015.”

Goss has won 17 races during his career and finished second behind Mark Cavendish at the 2011 World Road Race Championships in Copenhagen. However, his move to MTN-Qhubeka marks a turning point his career. Goss was considered as the principle sprinter at Orica-GreenEdge but was unable to compete with Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and André Greipel in the big bunch sprints. He is expected to play a key role in helping Bos in the bunch sprints, while targeting the spring Classics and hillier stages in Grand Tours.

“Matthew Goss is a great addition to our strong focus on the Spring Classics and grand tours next year, he has worked for some of the best sprinters in the world and has won many significant races too,” team manager Douglas Ryder said.

“This commitment to team work and team success is what will help Team MTN-Qhubeka become more successful and bring our more than 50% African rider group to a higher lever as we continue to race for the #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.”