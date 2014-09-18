Report: Pardilla to leave MTN-Qhubeka

Image 1 of 2 Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After two seasons with African Pro-Continental team MTN-Qhubeka, Sergio Pardilla has decided to continue his career elsewhere in 2015. Pardilla told Spanish news agency EFE that he had no regrets from his time with MTN-Qhubeka and had enjoyed the "enriching experience" but was considering "some deals" from other teams.

The Spaniard added that none of the offers were Spanish as there are "so few teams out there."

"We will choose something that suits me," ​​said Pardilla who spent two years with Movistar before joining MTN.

Pardilla made his return to Grand Tour racing at the Vuelta a España, where he finished in 17th place overall, having not competed in a three week race since the 2012 Giro d'Italia.

While he was concentrated on a high GC position, Pardilla explained that with more support and a bit of luck he could have posted a better result.

"Having a domestique to help me, perhaps I could have occupied a better position, or by getting into a breakaway," he said. "I was eager and I tried but getting into a break is very complicated."

Pardilla's aspirations weren't helped by a crash on stage 7 either as he added. "[The crash] caused a crack in the rib but did it not bother me on the bike, only when it came time to rest."

The 30-year-old had a disrupted start to his 2014 season having crashed and broken his wrist on stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico in March but managed his best GC result of the year at the Vuelta a Burgos in August to finish fifth.