Pauwels falls for MTN-Qhubeka project

Image 1 of 3 Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Wout Pauwels (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 3 Thirsty work for Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) at the end of Stage 4 into Tanunda (Image credit: Sirotti)

Serge Pauwels has become Team MTN-Qhubeka’s latest signing with the Belgian joining from Omega Pharma-QuickStep on a two-year deal.





The Belgium has forged a career as a valuable domestique and has competed in all three Grand Tours in a career that started with Rabobank’s U23 programme.

“I’ll be there to share my experience with the promising young riders that they have but don’t see this as my final two years as a rider. I’m still ambitious and in this team I’ll get chances to ride for myself on occasions,” he said.

“I enjoyed my full three years at QuickStep but this offer just came at the right time for me. I enjoyed it a lot there and I learned a lot as well but this is a chapter.”

Pauwels is the latest signing for the South African team that continues to pick up riders on the market. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Tyler Farrar, Theo Bos and Matthew Goss have already signed contracts for next year with at least one major signing still to be announced.



