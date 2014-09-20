Pauwels falls for MTN-Qhubeka project
Belgium impressed and signs from QuickStep
Serge Pauwels has become Team MTN-Qhubeka’s latest signing with the Belgian joining from Omega Pharma-QuickStep on a two-year deal.
The Belgium has forged a career as a valuable domestique and has competed in all three Grand Tours in a career that started with Rabobank’s U23 programme.
“I’ll be there to share my experience with the promising young riders that they have but don’t see this as my final two years as a rider. I’m still ambitious and in this team I’ll get chances to ride for myself on occasions,” he said.
“I enjoyed my full three years at QuickStep but this offer just came at the right time for me. I enjoyed it a lot there and I learned a lot as well but this is a chapter.”
Pauwels is the latest signing for the South African team that continues to pick up riders on the market. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Tyler Farrar, Theo Bos and Matthew Goss have already signed contracts for next year with at least one major signing still to be announced.
Team Affiliations:
- 2014 - Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
- 2013 - Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
- 2012 - Omega Pharma - QuickStep
- 2011 - Sky Procycling
- 2010 - Sky Professional Cycling Team
- 2009 - Cervelo Test Team
- 2008 - Topsport Vlaanderen
- 2007 - Chocolade Jacques - Topsport Vlaanderen
- 2006 - Chocolade Jacques - Topsport Vlaanderen
- 2005 - Rabobank
- 2005 - Rabobank (Continental)
- 2004 - Rabobank (TT III)
