Trending

Pauwels falls for MTN-Qhubeka project

Belgium impressed and signs from QuickStep

Image 1 of 3

Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Wout Pauwels

Wout Pauwels
(Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)
Image 3 of 3

Thirsty work for Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) at the end of Stage 4 into Tanunda

Thirsty work for Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) at the end of Stage 4 into Tanunda
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Serge Pauwels has become Team MTN-Qhubeka’s latest signing with the Belgian joining from Omega Pharma-QuickStep on a two-year deal.

Related Articles

Goss, Cummings and Farrar on MTN-Qhubeka's radar

Farrar signs for MTN-Qhubeka

Report: MTN-Qhubeka confirms nationalities of next signings

Report: Pardilla to leave MTN-Qhubeka

Transfers: Goss confirmed with MTN-Qhubeka for 2015

MTN-Qhubeka: Building for a future

The Belgium has forged a career as a valuable domestique and has competed in all three Grand Tours in a career that started with Rabobank’s U23 programme.

“I’ll be there to share my experience with the promising young riders that they have but don’t see this as my final two years as a rider. I’m still ambitious and in this team I’ll get chances to ride for myself on occasions,” he said.

“I enjoyed my full three years at QuickStep but this offer just came at the right time for me. I enjoyed it a lot there and I learned a lot as well but this is a chapter.”

Pauwels is the latest signing for the South African team that continues to pick up riders on the market. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Tyler Farrar, Theo Bos and Matthew Goss have already signed contracts for next year with at least one major signing still to be announced.

Team Affiliations: