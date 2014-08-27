MTN-Qhubeka confirms Boasson Hagen signing

Image 1 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) enjoying a Norwegian chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen crashed on stage 12, ending his Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen gives a lopsided victory salute in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After five years with Team Sky, Edvald Boasson Hagen has decided to continue his career with Team MTN-Qhubeka for the next two years. On Wednesday, the team confirmed the signing, which was previously reported on Cyclingnews.





"I've had several options for the future, among them also WorldTour teams. But after some consideration, this is the team I most of all want to ride for in the future. They are upgrading the team for next season, but already this year they have received wild cards for most of the races I would like to do next year."

MTN-Qhubeka is currently taking part in its first Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España and next year, it will target a spot in the Tour de France.

"I feel safe about the race program, and I really look forward to focusing on new goals in the MTN-Qhubeka jersey. The African riders I have seen race this year and I hope to help them with my experience as they are great talents. The other thing I really enjoy is this team does not just race for themselves but for a charity."

Team Principal Douglas Ryder said, "We are really excited to welcome Edvald Boasson Hagen into Team MTN-Qhubeka p/b Samsung. We believe he is one of the best riders in the world and we look forward to seeing him achieve great results for himself as well as mentor our young African talents. We want to become one of the best teams in the world to assist the African riders to get into the biggest races in cycling and this is a huge step in that direction."