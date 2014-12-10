Tour of Utah announces 2015 host cities

Image 1 of 5 The peloton passes through arches on the way by Bryce Canyon (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 The 2015 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah will start in Logan and finish in Park City. (Image credit: Tour of Utah) Image 3 of 5 The inaugural Tour of Utah Women's Edition podium: Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare), Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles P/b Haute Wheels Racing), and Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling). (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 4 of 5 Tom Danielson (Garmin) moves into the overall lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) leads over the last KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah today announced its 2015 host cities along a route that will start for the first time in the northernmost part of the state. Beginning in Logan about 20 miles south of the Idaho border, the UCI 2.HC race will roll out on August 3 and make its way south to the traditional final start in Park City seven days later.

The 2015 route will take riders over the Wasatch Range along the western edge of the Rocky Mountains and past the nordic skiing venue for the 2002 Winter Olympics. The race will also visit the largest island in the Great Salt Lake for the first time.

Of the 10 host cities announced Tuesday, five are new for the race's 11th edition, including Logan, Tremonton, Bountiful, Soldier Hollow in the Heber Valley and Antelope Island State Park. Returning host venues are Ogden, Park City, Salt Lake City, and Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort. For the fourth time in the race's 11 years, Salt Lake City will host two stages.

"The Tour of Utah elects to change the race route each year as is traditional in the Grand Tours of Europe," said Steve Miller, president of Miller Sports Properties, which organizes the race. "We are excited to explore the scenic, open roads of northern Utah with five new host venues as well as return to the favorite locales of our fans along the Wasatch Front. We have a tremendous lineup of host venues for a week of world-class cycling next summer."

The 2015 race will be the fifth year the Tour of Utah has been sanctioned by the UCI, and it will be the first year it has been elevated to the highest classification on the UCI America Tour. Utah will join the Amgen Tour of California and the USA Pro Challenge as the only events on the UCI America Tour with the 2.HC designation, which allows the races to invite more WorldTour teams.

For the first time, the event will also include a two-day competition for women. Logan and Ogden will host the Tour of Utah Women’s Edition: Criterium Classic. The event, an omnium format that is part of USA Cycling's National Criterium Calendar, will take place August 3-4. UnitedHealthcare's Coryn Rivera won the inaugural Tour of Utah Women’s circuit race last year.

The 2014 Tour of Utah, won by Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson for the second consecutive year, featured 1,200km of racing and more than 17,500 meters of climbing. Details about the 2015 stage routes will be announced in the coming months.

2015 Tour of Utah host cities:

Monday, Aug. 3 – Stage 1: Logan

Tuesday, Aug. 4 – Stage 2: Tremonton to Ogden

Wednesday, Aug. 5 – Stage 3: Antelope Island State Park to Bountiful

Thursday, Aug. 6 – Stage 4: Soldier Hollow/Heber Valley

Friday, Aug. 7 – Stage 5: Salt Lake City

Saturday, Aug. 8 – Stage 6: Salt Lake City to Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort

Sunday, Aug. 9 – Stage 7: Park City