Tour of Utah announces 11 teams for women's race
Roster includes UnitedHealthcare, BMW, Pepper Palace and Tibco UCI teams
The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah today confirmed the 11 teams that will be competing in the 2015 Tour of Utah Women's Edition Criterium Classic.
The roster includes four UCI pro teams and seven of USA Cycling's Domestic Elite amateur squads. The two-day, omnuim-style event will take place in Logan, Utah, on August 3 and Ogden, Utah, on August 4. The women's races will take place in conjunction with the first two days of the week-long Tour of Utah men’s stage race, which is a 2.HC event this year.
The top four teams on the current USAC National Criterium Calendar have been confirmed to race in the field, including the 2014 series champion Colavita-Bianchi. The four UCI teams confirmed for the event include UnitedHealthcare, which won the inaugural Tour of Utah Women’s Edition in 2014, BMW-Happy Tooth Dental, Pepper Palace-The Happy Tooth and Tibco-SVB.
The women will compete for prizes and a cash purse of nearly $20,000. The final field and details of the race courses will be announced in the coming weeks.
Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Women's Edition teams:
BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental (UCI)
Colavita/Bianchi presented by Fine Cooking (DE)
DNA Cycling presented by K4 (DE)
Fearless Femme presented by Haute Wheels Racing (DE)
ISCorp Cycling presented by Smart Choice MRI (DE)
JetCycling U25 Women’s Devo Team (DE)
Monster Media Elite Women’s Team (DE)
Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth (UCI)
TIBCO-SVB (UCI)
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling (UCI)
Visit Dallas Cycling presented by Noise4Good (DE)
