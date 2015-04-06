Tour of Utah announces 11 teams for women's race

Image 1 of 7 The inaugural Tour of Utah Women's Edition podium: Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare), Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles P/b Haute Wheels Racing), and Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling). (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 2 of 7 Women's winner Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Kent Ruby) Image 3 of 7 The Cedar City podium topped by Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Deb Hill) Image 4 of 7 Julie Emmerman (Intermountain Live Well pb Bountiful Bikes) and Alison Powers (United Healthcare) leading out the pack after hearing the bell for one 2.2 mile lap to go. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 5 of 7 Tour of Utah Women's Edition racing in the Tooele valley near the Oquirrh Mountains. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 6 of 7 Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare) takes the win in the Inaugural Tour of Utah Women's Edition. Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles pb Haute Wheels Racing) for second with Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) rounding out the podium for third. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 7 of 7 The team gathers for a group ride outside of Niello BMW. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah today confirmed the 11 teams that will be competing in the 2015 Tour of Utah Women's Edition Criterium Classic.

The roster includes four UCI pro teams and seven of USA Cycling's Domestic Elite amateur squads. The two-day, omnuim-style event will take place in Logan, Utah, on August 3 and Ogden, Utah, on August 4. The women's races will take place in conjunction with the first two days of the week-long Tour of Utah men’s stage race, which is a 2.HC event this year.

The top four teams on the current USAC National Criterium Calendar have been confirmed to race in the field, including the 2014 series champion Colavita-Bianchi. The four UCI teams confirmed for the event include UnitedHealthcare, which won the inaugural Tour of Utah Women’s Edition in 2014, BMW-Happy Tooth Dental, Pepper Palace-The Happy Tooth and Tibco-SVB.

The women will compete for prizes and a cash purse of nearly $20,000. The final field and details of the race courses will be announced in the coming weeks.

Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Women's Edition teams:

BMW presented by Happy Tooth Dental (UCI)

Colavita/Bianchi presented by Fine Cooking (DE)

DNA Cycling presented by K4 (DE)

Fearless Femme presented by Haute Wheels Racing (DE)

ISCorp Cycling presented by Smart Choice MRI (DE)

JetCycling U25 Women’s Devo Team (DE)

Monster Media Elite Women’s Team (DE)

Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth (UCI)

TIBCO-SVB (UCI)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling (UCI)

Visit Dallas Cycling presented by Noise4Good (DE)