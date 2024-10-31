Tour of the Battenkill founder revitalises elite one-day races in upstate New York after seven-year absence

Classics-style USA Cycling-sanctioned road races set for women and men on May 10, 2025

Francisco Mancebo on his way to winning UCI 1.2 Tour of the Battenkill in 2012
Francisco Mancebo on his way to winning UCI 1.2 Tour of the Battenkill in 2012 (Image credit: Dave Kraus / krausgrafik.com)

After an eight-year absence from the US road racing scene, a Battenkill road race marks a return as a "revitalized new event" on May 10, 2025 in Cambridge and Washington County in New York state. 

For 12 years the Tour of the Battenkill was a staple on the domestic racing calendar, even holding UCI 1.2 men's races in two of those years, with USA's Caleb Fairly winning in 2010 and Francisco Mancebo in 2012. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).