'We absolutely do not tolerate this kind of act' - Police open investigation after spectator spits at Mathieu van der Poel

Police in Ronse, Belgium, have opened an investigation following an incident at E3 Saxo Classic where a spectator was filmed spitting at Mathieu van der Poel during the race.

Van der Poel defended his 2024 victory at the Belgian Classic with a stunning solo attack more than 40km from the line. However, his celebrations were blemished when race footage shared widely across social media showed a roadside spectator spitting at the Dutchman during his successful solo break.

The race winner was unaware of the incident at the time and subsequently reacted to the story in comments to Sporza, "Those are people who better not come and watch the race."

The incident sparked anger across the sport, with Van der Poel's father Adrie also telling Sporza, "It has no place in sports. If you come to the race with that intention, you should stay home."

In the aftermath of the incident, Het Laatste Nieuws revealed that a police investigation had been opened. "We want to send a clear message that we absolutely do not tolerate this kind of act," the deputy chief of police of Ronse claimed. "We call on supporters to show their love for cycling in a respectful and sporting manner during the upcoming races."

Infelizmente ainda temos estes comportamentos no desporto. 🇳🇱 Mathieu van der Poel isolado na E3 Saxo Classic é cuspido por um espectador.#E3SaxoClassic pic.twitter.com/zEsduBmLTjMarch 28, 2025

The accessibility of pro cycling to fans is a key part of the sport's appeal, especially in Belgium where a rich heritage of racing is embraced across the country. "Cycling is part of our heritage," the deputy police chief continued. "Everyone who is part of it, whether it concerns signallers, police officers, emergency workers or the athletes themselves, deserves respect from the spectators."

Incidents of roadside abuse to riders are not uncommon in pro cycling, and in 2023 Van der Poel drew criticism when retaliating against a group of spectators at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Hulst. "They weren't things that belong in the sport, boos don't belong to anyone," he said at the time.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"After a while, it's enough, even for me," he added.

The 2025 edition of E3 Saxo Classic courted controversy elsewhere, with team tactics drawing anger from the race winner. The Dutch rider slammed unsporting behaviour from rival teams, who drove the pace of the lead group after a major crash split the peloton, forcing Van der Poel to work back to the main field.

"It's no fair play to go full gas after a crash where more than half of the bunch is blocked," Van der Poel told media, including Cyclingnews.

Following Friday's spectator incident and the opening of a police investigation, authorities are appealing for witnesses. "People who can help us identify the man in the picture can always contact our services,” Ronse police said.