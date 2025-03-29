'We absolutely do not tolerate this kind of act' - Police open investigation after spectator spits at Mathieu van der Poel

By published

Police take action after footage emerges of a spectator spitting at Van der Poel during his winning solo attack at E3 Saxo Classic on Friday

HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 28: Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin - Deceuninck of Netherlands during the E3 saxo classic 2025 at the Harelbeke on March 28, 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Police in Ronse, Belgium, have opened an investigation following an incident at E3 Saxo Classic where a spectator was filmed spitting at Mathieu van der Poel during the race.

Van der Poel defended his 2024 victory at the Belgian Classic with a stunning solo attack more than 40km from the line. However, his celebrations were blemished when race footage shared widely across social media showed a roadside spectator spitting at the Dutchman during his successful solo break.

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Olivier Le Gac and Sven Erik Bystrom paced on the front at the E3 Saxo Classic after the early crash

'Nothing to regret or feel bad about' – Groupama-FDJ defend tactics at E3 Saxo Classic after criticism from Van der Poel
AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Volta a Catalunya to miss main climb of toughest stage because of high winds
SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 08: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates-XRG injured after being involved in a crash during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025, Men&#039;s Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Rider behaviour, unsafe routes, or higher competition – why are the Classics so dangerous right now?

See more latest
Most Popular
Olivier Le Gac and Sven Erik Bystrom paced on the front at the E3 Saxo Classic after the early crash
'Nothing to regret or feel bad about' – Groupama-FDJ defend tactics at E3 Saxo Classic after criticism from Van der Poel
AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Catalunya to miss main climb of toughest stage because of high winds
Mads Pedersen at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
'Beaten by a monster' – Mads Pedersen satisfied in defeat behind Van der Poel with Lidl-Trek confident 'he will only get better'
Filippo Ganna finishes third at E3 Saxo Classic
'I would like sometimes to win' – Filippo Ganna edges closer at E3 Saxo Classic after dialled Ineos Grenadiers performance
HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel angered and calls out teams for unsportsmanlike tactics at E3 Saxo Classic despite solo domination
Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic
Early crash and Taaienberg 'mistake' cost both Matteo Jorgenson and Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic
Quinn Simmons at Volta a Catalunya
'The numbers don't lie' - Quinn Simmons heading back to top of his game at Volta a Catalunya
Dries Van Gestel fractures elbow and wrist in fall at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
Early-race crash send four to hospital with concussions and fractures at E3 Saxo Classic
Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates recaptures the Green Leader Jersey at Volta a Catalunya a single bonus second
'Every second counts' - Juan Ayuso returns to Volta a Catalunya lead with one-second advantage over Primož Roglič
Matthew Brennan celebrates winning stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya with his Visma-Lease A Bike teammates
'Two wins is bonkers' - Matthew Brennan goes from strength to strength in Volta a Catalunya sprints