Tour of California: Zabriskie and Farrar headline for Garmin-Sharp

Garmin-Sharp has announced their Tour of California team with Dave Zabriskie set to lead the US-based WorldTour squad once again.

The 34-year-old American has finished second overall in the race on four occasions. In 2006 he was runner-up to one-time teammate Floyd Landis and despite winning several stages in the race since he has yet to snatch the overall title, with second places in 2009, 2010 and 2012. The race marks Zabriskie's first race on US soil since serving a six-month suspension for doping.

This year he will be supported by a blend of youth and experience as Garmin have already dispatched a strong squad to the Giro d’Italia to defend Ryder Hesjedal’s 2012 title.

Rohan Dennis, Alex Howes, Caleb Fairly, Lachlan Morton, Jacob Rathe, and Johan Vansummeren are all set to ride. Tyler Farrar also makes the trip and will be looking to end Peter Sagan’s recent dominance of the sprint stages. The Cannondale rider picked up five stage victories in last year’s race.

