Tour Down Under: Stage 4 highlights - Video

Peter Sagan wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) made it four different winners in four stages at the Tour Down Under when he took victory from a reduced bunch sprint on stage 4.

The world champion held his own on the climbs and beat Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) in the sprint to take his first UCI-ranked victory of the year.

Stage 4 from Norwood to Uraidla was always expected to change things up in the overall standings and so it did. The pure sprinters that had dominated in the early part of the race were dispatched by BMC’s pace on Norton Summit. However, Sagan held tight and even went on the attack.

Sagan’s attack didn’t stick but he still had the legs on his rivals to take the sprint and the leader’s ochre jersey. The world champion holds a two-second lead over Impey with his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate and GC contender, Jay McCarthy sitting in third.

