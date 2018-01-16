Tour Down Under: Stage 1 highlights - Video

The sprinters bear down on the finish of stage 1 at the tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) enjoyed a successful return to the Tour Down Under, beating home favourite Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the high-speed sprint in Lyndoch.

Greipel, the stage win record holder, surfed the wheels of others in the finale before launching a stinging sprint to overhaul his rivals down the middle of the road. The German’s victory means he becomes the first wearer of the leader’s Ochre jersey with a four-second advantage over Ewan.

Will Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) sits third in the general classification after making it into the day’s breakaway with Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin) and hoovering up the bonus seconds and points available at the intermediate sprints.

