Tour Down Under: Stage 1 highlights - Video
Greipel gets off the mark early in Lyndoch
Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) enjoyed a successful return to the Tour Down Under, beating home favourite Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the high-speed sprint in Lyndoch.
Related Articles
Greipel, the stage win record holder, surfed the wheels of others in the finale before launching a stinging sprint to overhaul his rivals down the middle of the road. The German’s victory means he becomes the first wearer of the leader’s Ochre jersey with a four-second advantage over Ewan.
Will Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac) sits third in the general classification after making it into the day’s breakaway with Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin) and hoovering up the bonus seconds and points available at the intermediate sprints.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy