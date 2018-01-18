Tour Down Under: Stage 3 highlights - Video

Elia Viviani on the podium after his stage 3 win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) became the third different winner of this year’s Santos Tour Down Under with victory in Victor Habor on stage 3. The Italian took a clear sprint win, beating Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) and race leader Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).

Mitchelton-Scott took control of the peloton in the final kilometres, but a slight hesitation from Ewan gave others an opportunity. Viviani didn’t have to be asked twice and, after being set up perfectly by his own Quick-Step Floors teammates, there was little anyone could do to stop him from notching up his first win of the 2018 season.

Ewan still has a 10-second advantage over Viviani in the overall classification but that is likely to change when the race heads out into the hills for stage 4.

You can watch how it all unfolfed in the highlights video above.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.