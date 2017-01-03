Tour Down Under: Soler and Barbero headline for Movistar

Image 1 of 7 Marc Soler (Movistar) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: La Route du Sud) Image 2 of 7 Carlos Barbero on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) signs an autograph (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 7 Movistar's Gorka Izagirre is assisted by the medical team after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) crosses the line to win stage 2 at criterium du Dauphine Image 6 of 7 José Herrada (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Víctor de la Parte (Efapel) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)

Movistar has announced its line-up for the People’s Choice Classic and the WorldTour opener, the Tour Down Under. The Spanish outfit will be looking for a good start to the WorldTour calendar as they target a fifth consecutive team victory and have gone for youth and experience in their seven-man team.

Marc Soler will graduate from his term as a neo-pro with his debut in Australia. The 23-year-old has proven to be a promising climber, something he showed when he finished second overall at the Route du Sud, behind his Grand Tour-winning teammate Nairo Quintana. He could be a serious threat in the overall classification for the Spanish team.

Backing Soler up will be Gorka Izagirre and the Herrada brothers, Jesus and Jose. Izagirre and Jesus Herrada could also provide the team with further opportunities for a solid general classification finish. Herrada finished 13th last year, while Izagirre claimed seventh in 2013

Making their debut in Movistar blue will be Carlos Barbero and Victor de la Parte. The 25-year-old Barbero has been growing as a sprinter in recent years and made his debut at the World Championships last season. With Jose Joaquin Rojas and Lobato not in attendance, Movistar will be turning to Barbero to mix it in the sprints. De la Parte is five year’s older than his fellow WorldTour debutant after plugging away at Continental and Pro Continental level since 2011.

German Classics rider Jasha Sutterlin will complete the line-up. He is beginning his fourth season with the team and his second consecutive appearance at the Tour Down Under.

Movistar for People’s Choice Classic and Tour Down Under: Carlos Barbero, Victor de la Parte, Jasha Sütterlin, Gorka Izagirre, Marc Soler and brothers José and Jesús Herrada.