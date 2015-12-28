Trending

Tour Down Under: Looking back at 2015 - Gallery

Three weeks to go until WorldTour opener

Image 1 of 29

The riders congregate on the stage 6 start line in Adelaide

The riders congregate on the stage 6 start line in Adelaide
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 29

Richie Porte punches the air following his stage win on Willunga Hill but couldn't find the two seconds he needed to claim overall victory

Richie Porte punches the air following his stage win on Willunga Hill but couldn't find the two seconds he needed to claim overall victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 29

Cadel Evans shows off his custom BMC for his final appearance at the Tour Down Under

Cadel Evans shows off his custom BMC for his final appearance at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 29

Lorrenzo Manzin had a painful introduction into WorldTour racing, hitting the deck hard on stage 4

Lorrenzo Manzin had a painful introduction into WorldTour racing, hitting the deck hard on stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 29

Alexey Tsatevich lost a load of skin in the stage 3 finish pile up

Alexey Tsatevich lost a load of skin in the stage 3 finish pile up
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 29

Cadel Evans shadows race leader Rohan Dennis on the morning of stage 4

Cadel Evans shadows race leader Rohan Dennis on the morning of stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 29

Rohan Dennis checks his phone after holding on to his overall lead on the queen stage up Willunga Hill

Rohan Dennis checks his phone after holding on to his overall lead on the queen stage up Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 29

Cadel Evans trying to ride away from Tom Dumoulin up Willunga Hill

Cadel Evans trying to ride away from Tom Dumoulin up Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 29

Watching bike racing Australian style

Watching bike racing Australian style
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 29

For riders such as Marcel Kittel the ride up Willunga Hill is rather enjoyable

For riders such as Marcel Kittel the ride up Willunga Hill is rather enjoyable
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 29

Rohan Dennis crosses the line atop Willunga Hill to hold onto the ochre jersey

Rohan Dennis crosses the line atop Willunga Hill to hold onto the ochre jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 29

Rohan Dennis shares a hug with BMC boss Andy Rihs

Rohan Dennis shares a hug with BMC boss Andy Rihs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 29

Wouter Wippert's stage 6 victory meant the wildcard teams won three of the six stages on offer to upset the WorldTour teams

Wouter Wippert's stage 6 victory meant the wildcard teams won three of the six stages on offer to upset the WorldTour teams
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 29

The final day Adelaide city circuit dishes up fast and furious racing

The final day Adelaide city circuit dishes up fast and furious racing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 29

UniSA enjoyed a second stage win as Steele von Hoff proved to be the quickest man in the stage 4 sprint finish

UniSA enjoyed a second stage win as Steele von Hoff proved to be the quickest man in the stage 4 sprint finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 29

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) up against each other on stage 3

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) up against each other on stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 29

Stage 3 victory in Paracombe was Rohan Dennis' first WorldTour win, setting up overall race victory

Stage 3 victory in Paracombe was Rohan Dennis' first WorldTour win, setting up overall race victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 29

Cadel Evans cut a serious figure on the start of stage 1

Cadel Evans cut a serious figure on the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 29

Riding for the wildcard UniSA team, Jack Bobridge pulled of an upset victory as he won the sprint from the breakaway on stage 1

Riding for the wildcard UniSA team, Jack Bobridge pulled of an upset victory as he won the sprint from the breakaway on stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 29

Jack Bobridge was rewarded for his stage 1 victory with the first leader's jersey of 2015

Jack Bobridge was rewarded for his stage 1 victory with the first leader's jersey of 2015
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 29

Domenico Pozzovivo was the first rider to use SRAM's eTap in the WorldTour peloton, debuting the wireless shifting on stage 1 of the race

Domenico Pozzovivo was the first rider to use SRAM's eTap in the WorldTour peloton, debuting the wireless shifting on stage 1 of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 29

The Tour Down Under was Heinrich Haussler's first race as the Australian national champion

The Tour Down Under was Heinrich Haussler's first race as the Australian national champion
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 29

As the first race leader of the 2015 race, Jack Bobridge enjoys a cuddle with a joey

As the first race leader of the 2015 race, Jack Bobridge enjoys a cuddle with a joey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 29

There was plenty of support for Cadel Evans in his last ever stage race of his career

There was plenty of support for Cadel Evans in his last ever stage race of his career
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 29

Greg LeMond's joey time is interrupted by an interviewer

Greg LeMond's joey time is interrupted by an interviewer
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 29

David de la Cruz waiting for the stage start in the Etixx-QuickStep team van as is custom at the Tour Down Under

David de la Cruz waiting for the stage start in the Etixx-QuickStep team van as is custom at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 29

An appropriate victory celebration from JJ Lobato considering Movistar is a Spanish mobile phone operator

An appropriate victory celebration from JJ Lobato considering Movistar is a Spanish mobile phone operator
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 29

Greg LeMond was a guest of the race in 2015 and was clearly enjoying his time down under

Greg LeMond was a guest of the race in 2015 and was clearly enjoying his time down under
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 29

Á«·šTÎ’4ôµVFÇí–l”ÒÒ6¥ÚÃCÊ³íGò¼v¦ŽXÊo4¯ÑCÁ[ùXxX³mg?§Ì¸Àdœ[‘´,¸A úM4½‚ÅÖ7^1HJ(·SÞâŒ?¾ÿýfòãû?T*¿Â’"RÎ.YVB™¢ —–Ü‚tŽ‚µ1D“yÉIg‘D€[9öO»}øˆªsKµ‰^ FNäªD„TÍØƒ$k€ä6 ebáê¥ˆW@H¤5ÔìCø“Î;qÕà“àÎjN"JÕAN7»9¿¦Î',+”Õ%Øyøx@ÖÝ#Â·ª¢ös´åØFxVyÌhoØð€Bi¾BÔ‹}ÖUEM Í>àrÀe;Í®[Ÿ#ÆÐ’“`´§\EÕ(wß8¡ó?kå¿¶Ó\ª¹aòºÃ93gñZ£Ì£7WÙjbî]…¸Ü3$1PBá|V—¥t %Á&ªû

Á«·šTÎ’4ôµVFÇí–l”ÒÒ6¥ÚÃCÊ³íGò¼v¦ŽXÊo4¯ÑCÁ[ùXxX³mg?§Ì¸Àdœ[‘´,¸