Gallery: 100 days to the 2016 Tour Down Under

The 2015 WorldTour only concluded last Sunday with Il Lombardi but its already just 100 days until the first race of the 2016 calendar gets underway in Adelaide, Australia with the Tour Down Under.

The Australian race has been the first on the WorldTour calendar since it joined the top ranks of the sport in 2008. Australian riders have been the outright best performers in the 17 editions of the race so far, winning the overall on ten occasions. While no rider has managed to defend their title yet, Simon Gerrans has three wins to his name while Andre Greipel is the most successful non-Australian with two overall victories.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) will be looking to end that trend next January having won the 2015 edition of the race.

The 2016 edition of the race features several regular finishes in Stirling, Victor Harbour and Willunga Hill while the iconic Adelaide climb, Norton Summit, will make its debut on stage 4. Once again there will be an Adelaide city criterium, known as the Down Under Classic, kick off proceedings before the race gets underway for real with stage 1 taking the riders from Prospect to Lyndoch in 130.8 kilometres with a mix of finishes to follow in order to entice the peloton down under.

We've put together a gallery of some of the best photographs from the Tour Down Under for you to enjoy and start the countdown to the 2016 WorldTour.