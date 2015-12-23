Tour Down Under: Matt White's guide to the race

Image 1 of 3 Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Former Cofidis pro Matt White in his riding days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White celebrates a stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Few team directors can claim to have a better record of wins in the Tour Down Under than Matt White. The Australian has guided home three winners in the last five years with Cameron Meyer in 2011 and Simon Gerrans, twice, in 2012 and 2014.

White was a rider known for his hard work and graft during his own career but also his ability to read a race. He has taken those skills into the team car at Orica GreenEdge and helped form one of the leading WorldTour teams.

White and his squad will be looking for their third overall title in the Tour Down Under in January with Gerrans, while Caleb Ewan is also set to make his debut.

A few weeks out from the race White sat down in Sydney with Cyclingnews Australian Editor Zeb Woodpower to go through the six-day parcour and pick out the predictable and unpredictable features of the race, and where it could be won in Matt White’s guide to the Tour Down Under.

For White’s expert view and stage maps, just click on the individual stages, and if you’re new to the Tour Down Under, check out the Cyclingnews Beginner’s Guide to the Tour Down Under

Tour Down Under 2016

