Tour Down Under: Matt White's guide to the race
Stage-by-stage run down from the Orica GreenEdge man
Few team directors can claim to have a better record of wins in the Tour Down Under than Matt White. The Australian has guided home three winners in the last five years with Cameron Meyer in 2011 and Simon Gerrans, twice, in 2012 and 2014.
Related Articles
IAM Cycling announce Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race team
Dennis and Porte to lead BMC at Tour Down Under
Tour Down Under tech: what can we expect?
Thomas and Henao lead Sky at Tour Down Under
Tour Down Under: Etixx-QuickStep lead with Vakoc
White was a rider known for his hard work and graft during his own career but also his ability to read a race. He has taken those skills into the team car at Orica GreenEdge and helped form one of the leading WorldTour teams.
White and his squad will be looking for their third overall title in the Tour Down Under in January with Gerrans, while Caleb Ewan is also set to make his debut.
A few weeks out from the race White sat down in Sydney with Cyclingnews Australian Editor Zeb Woodpower to go through the six-day parcour and pick out the predictable and unpredictable features of the race, and where it could be won in Matt White’s guide to the Tour Down Under.
For White’s expert view and stage maps, just click on the individual stages, and if you’re new to the Tour Down Under, check out the Cyclingnews Beginner’s Guide to the Tour Down Under
Tour Down Under 2016
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 4
Stage 5
Stage 6
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel, click here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy