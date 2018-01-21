Tour Down Under: Impey secures overall success as Greipel takes stage win 18 - Podcast

Image 1 of 5 UCI president David Lappartient gives Peter Sagan the thumbs up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) in the Tour Down Under leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates another sprint win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan keeps the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 UCI president David Lappartient faced questions from the media (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2018 Santos Tour Down Under concluded the first WorldTour race of the season, with Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) taking the final stage and Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) the overall victory.

In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast – brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo and Pinarello – we hear from Greipel and Impey, along with runner-up Richie Porte (BMC) and points classification winner, world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

We analyse the closing stage of the race and the prowess of Greipel’s sprint, then take a broader look at the race and success of non-Australians in a year where there were just two wins for the locals.

In the podcast we also discuss the informal morning press conference with UCI President David Lappartient and his statements concerning Chris Froome.

