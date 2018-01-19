Can anyone stop Richie Porte at the Tour Down Under? - Podcast

Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It’s the end of another tough day at the Tour Down Under and world champion Peter Sagan has taken the stage into Uraidla with a sprint win over Daryl Impey and Luis Leon Sanchez. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider now leads the race from Impey at two seconds and teammate Jay McCarthy at nine seconds.

After a stage that saw temperatures nudge over 42 degrees, we hear from the winner Sagan, along with Impey, Richie Porte, and Nathan Haas. Porte attacked several times in the finale and, despite being unable to make a move stick, the BMC Racing rider is well placed heading into stage 5 to Willunga Hill as he looks to secure back-to-back titles.

As for Haas, the Katusha-Alpecin rider suffered terribly in the heat, conceding close to a minute and, with it, any chance of making the podium in this year’s race.

We hear from the riders in the thick of the action, dissect the GC standings, and look ahead to what might happen on the climb of Willunga. Can anyone stop Porte?

