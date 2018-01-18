Hot hot heat at the Tour Down Under - Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Bahrain-Merida rider Manuele Boaro has a swim in 41 degree Celsius heat with other riders after finishing on the third day of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 Elia Viviani celebrates his stage 3 win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 The Tour Down Under peloton in action during stage 3 (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) cools off in the ocean after stage three of the 2018 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 5 Elia Viviani sprints to victory during stage 3 at the 2018 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

The third stage of the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under was one of the hottest in the race's history, ending with a conclusive sprint victory for Elia Viviani over race leader Caleb Ewan. In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast – brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo and Pinarello – we hear from Viviani, Mitchelton-Scott sports director Matt White, and Sunweb's sports director Luke Roberts.

The win was Viviani's first for his new team Quick-Step Floors as the Belgium squad nailed their lead-out and took advantage of Ewan hesitating in the final 200 metres into Victor Harbor. Ewan has the consolation of remaining in the leader's ochre jersey while Viviani jumps into second place overall at 10 seconds. Mitchelton-Scott's Daryl Impey, a dark horse for stage 4, is third at 14 seconds to Ewan.

In the podcast, Viviani talks about his victory and how a recon of the finale paid off. Matt White takes a look forward to the new stage 4 finish into Uraidla and gives us his take on how the stage will play out. Finally, Roberts provides his insight into how to keep riders cool and functioning when the temperature closes in on 50 degrees.

Listen below, and for more of our podcasts, click here.