Tour Down Under: First rider training gallery of 2016

Image 1 of 45 The Cannondale team get ready to roll out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 45 Luka Pibernik in his national jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 45 Plenty of bidons for Tinkoff (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 45 Rohan Dennis with the media pre-ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 45 Ryder Hesjedal makes his Trek-Segafredo debut at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 45 Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 45 The LottoNL-Jumbo team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 45 JJ Lobato has a final minute chat before the ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 45 The IAM Cycling team will keep cool in white jerseys under the hot Australian sun (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 45 The Lotto Soudal team ready to roll (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 45 Greg Henderson and Adam Hansen about to roll out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 45 The 2016 bikes of IAM Cycling (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 45 FDJ ready to roll (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 45 Defending champion Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 45 Manuele Boaro waits on his teammates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 45 The 2016 Bianchi team bikes for LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 45 Julián Arredondo waiting to roll (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 45 Ag2r-La Mondiale riders ready to ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 45 Caleb Ewan heads out for the ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 45 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 45 Astana get ready to roll out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 45 Diego Ulissi checks his bike before the ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano checking his phone pre-ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 45 Nathan Haas models the Dimension Data kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Czech national champion Petr Vakoč (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 45 Keon de Kort (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 45 Former Tour Down Under champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 45 The Astana riders prepare for a ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 45 Lars Boom with Stefano Zanini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 45 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 45 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 45 The Cannondale riders pre-ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 45 Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 45 Kangaroos are a common sight in the Tour Down Under village (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 45 The Ag2r-La Mondiale team slap on the suncreen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 45 Lars Boom returns to the race with Astana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 45 The Ag2r-La Mondiale team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 45 The Focus bikes of Ag2r-La Mondiale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 45 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 45 Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 45 Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 45 Diego Ulissi ready to roll (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 45 The Giant-Alpecin team prepare for a training ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 45 Domenico Pozzovivo applies some sunscreen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 45 The Cannondale team heads out for a training ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The 2016 Tour Down Under starts in one week's time with a 130.3km opener from Prospect to Lyndoch and almost all 18 WorldTour teams are in Adelaide preparing for the race. With the majority of riders heading down under from the cold European winter on long haul flights to acclimatise to the hot conditions before the racing gets underway, teams such as Ag2r-La Mondiale, Astana, Cannondale and Giant-Alpecin have started their pre-race training rides.

The team's are based in the race village for the entirety of the Tour Down Under, just a short walk across the road from the race headquarters in the Hilton Hotel, where all training riders are likely start and finish.

Have a look through our gallery by clicking or swiping though to see riders in their new team kit for 2016 on their first Tour Down Under training rides for the week.

For a provisional 2016 Tour Down Under start list that will be updated as teams announce their squads for the race, click here and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel, click here