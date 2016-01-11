Tour Down Under: First rider training gallery of 2016

Teams prepare for first WorldTour race of the season
Image 1 of 45
Image 2 of 45
Image 3 of 45
Image 4 of 45
Image 5 of 45
Image 6 of 45
Image 7 of 45
Image 8 of 45
Image 9 of 45
Image 10 of 45
Image 11 of 45
Image 12 of 45
Image 13 of 45
Image 14 of 45
Image 15 of 45
Image 16 of 45
Image 17 of 45
Image 18 of 45
Image 19 of 45
Image 20 of 45
Image 21 of 45
Image 22 of 45
Image 23 of 45
Image 24 of 45
Image 25 of 45
Image 26 of 45
Image 27 of 45
Image 28 of 45
Image 29 of 45
Image 30 of 45
Image 31 of 45
Image 32 of 45
Image 33 of 45
Image 34 of 45
Image 35 of 45
Image 36 of 45
Image 37 of 45
Image 38 of 45
Image 39 of 45
Image 40 of 45
Image 41 of 45
Image 42 of 45
Image 43 of 45
Image 44 of 45
Image 45 of 45
The 2016 Tour Down Under starts in one week's time with a 130.3km opener from Prospect to Lyndoch and almost all 18 WorldTour teams are in Adelaide preparing for the race. With the majority of riders heading down under from the cold European winter on long haul flights to acclimatise to the hot conditions before the racing gets underway, teams such as Ag2r-La Mondiale, Astana, Cannondale and Giant-Alpecin have started their pre-race training rides.
The team's are based in the race village for the entirety of the Tour Down Under, just a short walk across the road from the race headquarters in the Hilton Hotel, where all training riders are likely start and finish.
Have a look through our gallery by clicking or swiping though to see riders in their new team kit for 2016 on their first Tour Down Under training rides for the week.
For a provisional 2016 Tour Down Under start list that will be updated as teams announce their squads for the race, click here and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel, click here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy