Tour Down Under 2016: start list

Image 1 of 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 2 of 5 Simon Gerrans will be playing the support role today (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Mark Renshaw at the 2015 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2016 Tour Down Under will be the curtain opener for many riders and their teams next season and will give us a chance to see riders in their new colours for the first time.

Richie Porte, Ryder Hesjedal, Mark Renshaw, Kiel Reijnen, Louis Meintjes and Peter Stetina are all expected to make their debuts with their new teams at the Australian WorldTour race, as are many others.

It’s still over a month before the riders roll out of Adelaide but with teams holding training camps, many have already confirmed their full line-ups for the Tour Down Under. Ag2r-La Mondiale, Astana, Lotto-Soudal and Trek Factory Racing are among the eight confirmed teams so far.

Despite rumours, home team Orica-GreenEdge have not made their starting seven public knowledge but Simon Gerrans and Caleb Ewan will definitely be in attendance come January 19. Other confirmed riders include Cameron Meyer and Rory Sutherland.

The Tour Down Under begins in Prospect on January 19 and finishes in the centre of Adelaide on January 24. Click here to keep up to date with everything to do with the 2016 Tour Down Under and scroll down for the list of confirmed teams and riders.

Provisional start list

AG2R La Mondiale Rider Name (Country) Team Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Cyril Gautier (Fra) Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Christophe Riblon (Fra) Jesse Sergent (NZl)

Astana Pro Team Rider Name (Country) Team Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Lars Boom (Ned) Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Davide Malacarne (Ita) Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Lieuwe Westra (Ned)

BMC Racing Team Rider Name (Country) Team Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Rohan Dennis (Aus) Floris Gerts (Ned) Richie Porte (Aus) Peter Velits (Svk) Danilo Wyss (Sui)

Cannondale Pro Cycling Team Rider Name (Country) Team Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Patrick Bevin (NZl) Simon Clarke (Aus) Moreno Moser (Ita) Wouter Wippert (Ned) Michael Woods (Can) Ruben Zepuntke (Ger)

Dimension Data Rider Name (Country) Team Tyler Farrar (USA) Nathan Haas (Aus) Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Songezo Jim (Rsa) Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mark Renshaw (Aus) Jacobus Venter (Rsa)

Etixx - Quick Step Rider Name (Country) Team David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Davide Martinelli (Ita) Pieter Serry (Bel) Petr Vakoc (Cze) Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Martin Velits (Svk) Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp)

FDJ Rider Name (Country) Team Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Johan Le Bon (Fra) Steve Morabito (Sui) Yoann Offredo (Fra) Laurent Pichon (Fra) Anthony Roux (Fra) Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra)

IAM Cycling Rider Name (Country) Team Marcel Aregger (Sui) Leigh Howard (Aus) Roger Kluge (Ger) Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Aleksejs Saramotins Latvia David Tanner (Aus)

Lampre - Merida Rider Name (Country) Team Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Marko Kump (Slo) Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Manuele Mori (Ita) Luka Pibernik (Slo) Diego Ulissi (Ita) Federico Zurlo (Ita)

Lotto - Soudal Rider Name (Country) Team Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Gert Dockx (Bel) Adam Hansen (Aus) Gregory Henderson (NZl) Pim Ligthart (Ned) Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp)

Movistar Team Rider Name (Country) Team Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Jesús Herrada Lopez (Esp) Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Esp) Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Rory Sutherland (Aus) Jasha Sütterlin (Ger)

Orica GreenEdge Rider Name (Country) Team Michael Albasini (Sui) Luke Durbridge (Aus) Caleb Ewan (Aus) Simon Gerrans (Aus) Mathew Hayman (Aus) Michael Hepburn (Aus) Daryl Impey (Rsa)

Team Giant-Alpecin Rider Name (Country) Team Ji Cheng (Chn) Bert De Backer (Bel) Koen De Kort (Ned) Simon Geschke (Ger) Carter Jones (USA) Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Georg Preidler (Aut)

Team Katusha Rider Name (Country) Team Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Tiago Machado (Por) Egor Silin (Rus) Rein Taaramäe (Est) Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus)

Team LottoNL - Jumbo Rider Name (Country) Team Enrico Battaglin (Ita) George Bennett (NZl) Martijn Keizer (Ned) Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Primoz Roglic (Slo) Bram Tankink (Ned) Maarten Tjallingii (Ned)

Team Sky Rider Name (Country) Team Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Luke Rowe (GBr) Ian Stannard (GBr) Ben Swift (GBr) Geraint Thomas (GBr)

Tinkoff Team Rider Name (Country) Team Adam Blythe (GBr) Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Oscar Gatto (Ita) Michael Gogl (Aut) Jay McCarthy (Aus) Ivan Rovny (Rus) Michael Valgren Andersen (Den)

Trek Factory Racing Rider Name (Country) Team Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Jack Bobridge (Aus) Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Kiel Reijnen (USA) Peter Stetina (USA) Boy van Poppel (Ned)

Drapac Professional Cycling Rider Name (Country) Team Graeme Brown (Aus) William Clarke (Aus) Nathan Earle (Aus) Brenton Jones (Aus) Gavin Mannion (USA) Lachlan Norris (Aus) Adam Phelan (Aus)