Tour Down Under 2016: start list
Provisional start list as Gerrans, Porte, Hesjedal set to ride Australian WorldTour race
The 2016 Tour Down Under will be the curtain opener for many riders and their teams next season and will give us a chance to see riders in their new colours for the first time.
Related Articles
Hesjedal, Reijnen to make Trek Factory Racing debut at Tour Down Under
Luis Leon Sanchez to lead Astana at Tour Down Under
Taaramäe to make Katusha debut at Tour Down Under
Hansen and Valls to lead Lotto-Soudal at Tour Down Under
IAM Cycling announce Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race team
Dennis and Porte to lead BMC at Tour Down Under
Tour Down Under: A beginner's guide
Preview: 2016 Australian road cycling calendar - Video
Tour Down Under tech: what can we expect?
Tour Down Under: Etixx-QuickStep lead with Vakoc
Richie Porte, Ryder Hesjedal, Mark Renshaw, Kiel Reijnen, Louis Meintjes and Peter Stetina are all expected to make their debuts with their new teams at the Australian WorldTour race, as are many others.
It’s still over a month before the riders roll out of Adelaide but with teams holding training camps, many have already confirmed their full line-ups for the Tour Down Under. Ag2r-La Mondiale, Astana, Lotto-Soudal and Trek Factory Racing are among the eight confirmed teams so far.
Despite rumours, home team Orica-GreenEdge have not made their starting seven public knowledge but Simon Gerrans and Caleb Ewan will definitely be in attendance come January 19. Other confirmed riders include Cameron Meyer and Rory Sutherland.
The Tour Down Under begins in Prospect on January 19 and finishes in the centre of Adelaide on January 24. Click here to keep up to date with everything to do with the 2016 Tour Down Under and scroll down for the list of confirmed teams and riders.
Provisional start list
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu)
|Cyril Gautier (Fra)
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
|Christophe Riblon (Fra)
|Jesse Sergent (NZl)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz)
|Lars Boom (Ned)
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel)
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz)
|Davide Malacarne (Ita)
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp)
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger)
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
|Rohan Dennis (Aus)
|Floris Gerts (Ned)
|Richie Porte (Aus)
|Peter Velits (Svk)
|Danilo Wyss (Sui)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
|Patrick Bevin (NZl)
|Simon Clarke (Aus)
|Moreno Moser (Ita)
|Wouter Wippert (Ned)
|Michael Woods (Can)
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Tyler Farrar (USA)
|Nathan Haas (Aus)
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa)
|Songezo Jim (Rsa)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|Mark Renshaw (Aus)
|Jacobus Venter (Rsa)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp)
|Davide Martinelli (Ita)
|Pieter Serry (Bel)
|Petr Vakoc (Cze)
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)
|Martin Velits (Svk)
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra)
|Johan Le Bon (Fra)
|Steve Morabito (Sui)
|Yoann Offredo (Fra)
|Laurent Pichon (Fra)
|Anthony Roux (Fra)
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Marcel Aregger (Sui)
|Leigh Howard (Aus)
|Roger Kluge (Ger)
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col)
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita)
|Aleksejs Saramotins Latvia
|David Tanner (Aus)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth)
|Marko Kump (Slo)
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa)
|Manuele Mori (Ita)
|Luka Pibernik (Slo)
|Diego Ulissi (Ita)
|Federico Zurlo (Ita)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den)
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
|Gert Dockx (Bel)
|Adam Hansen (Aus)
|Gregory Henderson (NZl)
|Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp)
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Esp)
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp)
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Esp)
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por)
|Rory Sutherland (Aus)
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Michael Albasini (Sui)
|Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|Caleb Ewan (Aus)
|Simon Gerrans (Aus)
|Mathew Hayman (Aus)
|Michael Hepburn (Aus)
|Daryl Impey (Rsa)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Ji Cheng (Chn)
|Bert De Backer (Bel)
|Koen De Kort (Ned)
|Simon Geschke (Ger)
|Carter Jones (USA)
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe)
|Georg Preidler (Aut)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Maxim Belkov (Rus)
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus)
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus)
|Tiago Machado (Por)
|Egor Silin (Rus)
|Rein Taaramäe (Est)
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
|George Bennett (NZl)
|Martijn Keizer (Ned)
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned)
|Primoz Roglic (Slo)
|Bram Tankink (Ned)
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col)
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr)
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
|Luke Rowe (GBr)
|Ian Stannard (GBr)
|Ben Swift (GBr)
|Geraint Thomas (GBr)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Adam Blythe (GBr)
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
|Oscar Gatto (Ita)
|Michael Gogl (Aut)
|Jay McCarthy (Aus)
|Ivan Rovny (Rus)
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col)
|Jack Bobridge (Aus)
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can)
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
|Kiel Reijnen (USA)
|Peter Stetina (USA)
|Boy van Poppel (Ned)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Graeme Brown (Aus)
|William Clarke (Aus)
|Nathan Earle (Aus)
|Brenton Jones (Aus)
|Gavin Mannion (USA)
|Lachlan Norris (Aus)
|Adam Phelan (Aus)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Chris Hamilton (Aus)
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus)
|Sean Lake (Aus)
|Patrick Lane (Aus)
|Patrick Shaw (Aus)
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus)
|Steele von Hoff (Aus)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy