Tour de Romandie tech gallery

Mudguards, mechanical groupsets and miserable weather
Image 1 of 62
Image 2 of 62
Image 3 of 62
Image 4 of 62
Image 5 of 62
Image 6 of 62
Image 7 of 62
Image 8 of 62
Image 9 of 62
Image 10 of 62
Image 11 of 62
Image 12 of 62
Image 13 of 62
Image 14 of 62
Image 15 of 62
Image 16 of 62
Image 17 of 62
Image 18 of 62
Image 19 of 62
Image 20 of 62
Image 21 of 62
Image 22 of 62
Image 23 of 62
Image 24 of 62
Image 25 of 62
Image 26 of 62
Image 27 of 62
Image 28 of 62
Image 29 of 62
Image 30 of 62
Image 31 of 62
Image 32 of 62
Image 33 of 62
Image 34 of 62
Image 35 of 62
Image 36 of 62
Image 37 of 62
Image 38 of 62
Image 39 of 62
Image 40 of 62
Image 41 of 62
Image 42 of 62
Image 43 of 62
Image 44 of 62
Image 45 of 62
Image 46 of 62
Image 47 of 62
Image 48 of 62
Image 49 of 62
Image 50 of 62
Image 51 of 62
Image 52 of 62
Image 53 of 62
Image 54 of 62
Image 55 of 62
Image 56 of 62
Image 57 of 62
Image 58 of 62
Image 59 of 62
Image 60 of 62
Image 61 of 62
Image 62 of 62
The Tour de Romandie has built a reputation for wet and miserable weather in recent years. Despite being on the cusp of spring and with the first Grand Tour just days away, the race can feel like a tough winter training ride, but it offers the general classification protagonists a chance to test their legs in the build-up to the Giro d'Italia and a solid racing block for those focused on the Tour de France.
With the famous wet weather of the race ensuring temperatures in the single figures, driving rain and even snow, the riders had an array of wet and cold weather gear on show in this year's race, where Richie Porte (BMC) claimed the overall honours.
Team Sky tested a 2018 version of an updated Castelli jacket, while many riders wore non-sponsor clothing with the exposed labels blacked out to prevent any sponsor grumblings or contract breaches.
Several teams opted to equip their bikes with lightweight plastic mudguards clipped onto their saddles. The guards offer extra protection from road spray, are quick to install or remove and add little weight to the bikes.
The usual custom frames were on show for the national champions, whilst Fabio Felline's lucky horseshoe on his stem seemed to work for the opening three days of the race after the Italian scorched to victory in the prologue time trial.
Wanty-Groupe Gobert were the only non-WorldTour team at the race, and the Pro Continental outfit's bikes were equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 mechanical groupsets. Several Astana riders were also seen racing with Shimano Ultegra chains and cassettes, showing that top-of-the-range components are not always necessary.
Following a mixed bag of old and new Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets earlier in the year, more and more teams are moving onto the latest 9100 series components. Team Sky and BMC Racing had their whole teams on the 9100 series wheelsets, the first time we have seen the full complement for a team at a race. Shimano have stated that all teams have enough 9100 wheels for the race programme. Despite this, several teams have saved the latest wheels from Shimano just for their top riders.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see what was on display at the Swiss race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy