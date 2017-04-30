Tour de Romandie final stage highlights - Video

Primoz Roglic on his way to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour de Romandie concluded on Sunday with a 17.8km time trial in Lausanne, on a course which pitched uphill in the first half before heading downhill towards the finish line.

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) was in the lead of the race as he rolled off the start ramp, but up ahead Richie Porte (BMC) put in a very strong ride to take the 19 seconds he needed to depose the young Brit and claim his second stage race success of the season.

Porte won the overall, but not quite the stage, as Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) flew through the back end of the course, taking every possible risk to set a time of 24:58, more than half a minute quicker than all but Porte.

Watch how it all played out in our video highlights above and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.