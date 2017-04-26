Tour de Romandie stage 1 highlights - Video
Albasini sprints to victory, Felline retains race lead
Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) claimed his seventh career Tour de Romandie stage win on Wednesday, sprinting to victory in Champéry.
The Swiss rider held on through a tough final climb to battle in the stage 1 sprint in a fast finish on rain-slicked roads. He handily out-gunned Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) and Jesus Herrada (Movistar) to cross the line first.
Team Sky's Chris Froome got involved in the finish as well, claiming fifth.
Trek-Segafredo's Fabio Felline finished safely in the pack to hold on to his spot atop the overall race leader board.
