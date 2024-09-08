Tour de Romandie Féminin stage 3 crash shatters peloton in final 400 metres

No serious injuries reported from crash caused by puddles in final roundabout

MORGES SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 08 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime Yellow Leader Jersey Julie Bego of France and Cofidis Women Team Erica Magnaldi of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Grace Brown of Australia and Team FDJ SUEZ and a general view of the peloton competing during the 3rd Tour de Romandie Feminin 2024 Stage 3 a 1442km stage from Morges to Morges UCIWWT on September 08 2024 in Morges Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Peloton racing on final stage of Tour de Romandie Féminin (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final stage of the Tour de Romandie Féminin saw escapees Riejanne Markus (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) sprint for the stage win, but instead of a reduced bunch sprint for third place, only five riders came into view of the finish cameras, with more riders finishing in small groups or alone: A crash in the final roundabout, just under 400 metres from the line, had fractured the peloton.

The four puddles at the entrance to the roundabout, two of them directly in the ideal racing line, were no problem for Markus and Fisher-Black, but when the 27-rider peloton followed at high speed, a touch of wheels led to ten riders going down.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.