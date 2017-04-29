Tour de Romandie 2017 stage 4 highlights - Video

Simon Yates attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Yates' decision to roll the dice on Saturday at the Tour de Romandie with a long-range attack on the penultimate climb of the day paid off big for the Orica-Scott rider, who took the stage win ahead of BMC's Richie Porte and now leads the Australian by 19 seconds in the general classification.

Yates boldly attacked the peloton with about 20km remaining, sweeping up the early breakaway riders before Porte was able to bridge to him in the closing kilometres of the final climb. Yates' fast finishing kick proved too much for the BMC rider, however, as Yates was able to sprint past him at the line for the stage win.

Team Sky's Chris Froome was active early in the stage, chasing down attacks and countering moves, but he and Team Sky faded on the final climb, with the defending Tour de France champion losing 1:15 5o Porte and Yates on the day.