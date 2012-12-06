Tour de Perth returns to open 2013 Australian National Road Series

Image 1 of 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leans into a corner (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 5 Race leader, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 5 The Drapac Professional Cycling Team sets the pace (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling) in action during the 39km fifth stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 5 Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) goes on the attack in the closing lap with Miles Scotson (SASI) for company (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)

The 2013 Australian National Road Series will kick off in sensational style with the Tour de Perth in April, beginning with two stages on the spectacular and rugged Rottnest Island just off the coast of Western Australia.

Related Articles Meyers, Giacoppo headline Tour de Perth

The event has previously been a part of the NRS, but in 2010 the event was cancelled due to a lack of funding. There should be no risk of a similar incident happening again with the Tour de Perth receiving backing from Eventscorp, the events division of Tourism WA and being run in conjunction with the UCI World Cycling Tour event which is on at the same time.

CIC Events, the team which came close to getting a new UCI 2.1 event in Western Australia off the ground earlier this year, is the driving force behind the Tour de Perth, so the revival of what has been a largely local event will come as some consolation.

The Tour de Perth will get underway with an 80km road race around Rottnest Island on April 11, with a 20km individual time trial taking place on the A-class reserve, home to the quokka.

April 13 will see a tough double-header starting with a 120km road race around the Perth Hills, followed by a one-hour criterium in Kalamunda Town Centre. The Tour concludes on April 14 with a 112km road race in central Perth and Kings Park.

CIC Events Managing Director, Craig Smith-Gander is thrilled to deliver the event in Perth. "This is a brand new concept for Western Australia, and one we intend to grow and develop to elevate Perth as the cycling capital of Australia.

"The event will provide an extraordinary experience for competitors, sponsors and spectators. Community events and mass participation rides will also be included in the event program, encouraging everyone to get involved," said Smith-Gander.

Cycling WA chief executive Garry Chandler added, "April 2013 will be a festival of cycling in WA, with Tour de Perth, UWCT 2013 Perth and the 2013 Cycling Australia National Track Masters Championships all taking place in and around the Perth, showcasing the city and broader regions to a national audience. We are delighted to partner with CIC Events for the 2013 Tour de Perth, and are delighted that the 2013 Subaru National Road Series will commence here in Perth."